INDYCAR Power Rankings: Josef Newgarden Speeds Past the Champ, Takes Top Spot

There is a new leader in the INDYCAR standings. And while the points leader isn’t always going to be on top of the power rankings, it stands true for this week.

Josef Newgarden’s win Saturday at Phoenix Raceway pushed him ahead of Alex Palou in the rankings, but few would be surprised if Palou finds himself back in the top spot at some point this season.

Here are my power rankings two races into the 2026 season:

Dropped out: Marcus Ericsson (Last Week: 8), Will Power (Last Week: 9)

On the verge: Marcus Ericsson, Will Power, Christian Rasmussen

10. Alexander Rossi (Last Week: Not Ranked)

Rossi started sixth and finished sixth in a solid weekend for ECR, as Christian Rasmussen was the class of the field until he got damage battling with Will Power for the lead.

9. Marcus Armstrong (Last Week: 10)

Armstrong finished fifth at Phoenix after an 11th-place finish in the season opener. He needs to be a little more consistent but you have to love the potential of this Meyer Shank Racing driver.

8. David Malukas (Last Week: Not Ranked)

Malukas won the pole and finished third at Phoenix, a wonderful weekend as he acclimated himself to the Team Penske program. Doesn’t look like it will take long.

7. Christian Lundgaard (Last Week: 3)

Lundgaard was 13th at Phoenix, a sign that he still isn’t money on the short ovals. But no one should forget that he was third at St. Pete and there’s another street course this week with the inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington in Texas.

6. Scott Dixon (Last Week: 7)

Dixon was seventh at Phoenix, which wasn’t great but way better than the disaster that was St. Petersburg. Plus, he got his photo with Michael Jordan during the Phoenix weekend, so he’s got the good mojo going.

5. Scott McLaughlin (Last Week: 2)

McLaughlin was eighth at Phoenix and dropped just one spot in the standings to third. Like Lundgaard, he should be a threat at Arlington.

4. Pato O’Ward (Last Week: 5)

O’Ward finished fourth at Phoenix for back-to-back top fives to open the season but is still seeking his first podium. But that’s what top drivers do — if they aren’t winning, they are finishing somewhat close to the front.

3. Kyle Kirkwood (Last Week: 4)

Kirkwood finished fourth at St. Pete and then second at Phoenix to open the season strong. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Andretti Global driver is a threat every week.

2. Alex Palou (Last Week: 1)

Sorry, Alex, but when you wreck out and drop to fifth in the standings, it’s going to be hard to retain the No. 1 spot. But the Ganassi driver is still the one to beat week in and week out.

1. Josef Newgarden (Last Week: 6)

What a difference a few races makes. Newgarden went winless in 2025 until the season finale and his win at Phoenix gave him two victories in the last three races. The Team Penske driver is back — and that's if you felt like he ever even left.