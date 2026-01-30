Freedom 250: INDYCAR Set to Race on Streets of Nation's Capital

INDYCAR has added an 18th race to its schedule, and this one will feature a lot of red, white and blue.

The Freedom 250 around the streets of Washington, D.C., is set for Aug. 23 on FOX. Most of the grounds will be free admission.

INDYCAR had discussed a Washington race last year, but ultimately, the planning didn’t get to a point where they felt they could have the event.

But after a push to be part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States, the race was announced Friday when President Donald Trump issued an executive order at the White House.

"This is a really amazing time for us as a company to support the 250th anniversary for the country," Penske Corporation Founder and Chairman Roger Penske said at the signing of the executive order. "And there's no better way for us to bring automotive and speed into the D.C. area and to have the opportunity to be able to compete here with our INDYCARs.

"As you know, we own the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. And we are taking that history of over 100 years and the speed and what's taking place there with your different manufacturers and bringing it here to this race will be amazing."

Penske said the event will be an economic benefit to Washington. FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks thanked the administration for getting the event across the finish line to happen this year.

"Big shout out to [Transportation] Secretary [Sean] Duffy. This project was kind of on life support, until you stepped in recently and it got us here today," Shanks said during the executive order ceremony. "[Interior] Secretary Doug Burgum, your team has been absolutely incredible. ... We do the biggest events in sports.

"This year, we have the FIFA World Cup. ... And then dovetailing right after that, to be able to celebrate America's birthday on FOX is an absolutely incredible honor. And everyone at FOX Sports can't wait to see exactly how this is going to unfold and bring it to life."

The course has not been finalized. The executive order Friday directed:

The Department of the Interior and the Department of Transportation to designate a suitable race route that showcases iconic national monuments.

The Secretary of the Interior and Secretary of Transportation to issue all necessary permits, approvals, and authorizations as expeditiously as possible to plan, prepare for, and conduct the race.

The Secretary of Transportation is authorized to use available funds to facilitate the race.

The event is not expected to take the place of any other event previously scheduled. It will be an added race to the NTT INDYCAR Series championship.

"If we got to go race in Washington, it would be awesome, particularly in the National Mall," Graham Rahal said earlier this week when asked about the possibility of the event. "One of my favorite things to do is go to the National Mall and walk around at night and see what it's all about and understand history.

"So for us to go get the opportunity, if it happens to race in Washington, I think it's a damn good deal."

The race is expected to be only a one-time event, at least in the location around some of the country’s legislative headquarters.

"To be able to race in the capital would be an awesome gift to the series and to the calendar," said Santino Ferrucci, who carries the Homes For Our Troops sponsorship.

"Supporting our veterans and all of our law enforcement, all of those people, and getting that opportunity would be really big."