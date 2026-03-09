Driver of the Week: Ryan Blaney Showered With Praise After Phoenix Win

A new duo of drivers impressed at the INDYCAR and NASCAR doubleheader in Arizona this past weekend, which saw a sweep for Team Penske (Ryan Blaney in NASCAR and Josef Newgarden in INDYCAR). FOX Sports' Kevin Harvick and Will Buxton made sure both competitions were represented when selecting their Drivers of the Week on the latest episode of "SPEED With Harvick And Buxton." Fittingly, Harvick chose a NASCAR star and Buxton went with an INDYCAR racer.

Let's take a look at who Harvick and Buxton chose for their top drivers this week:

Kevin Harvick: NASCAR's Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney won the Straight Talk Wireless 500, leading the race for a total of 28 laps.

It wasn't the cleanest of victories, but that's what NASCAR is all about. Ryan Blaney epitomized that with the grit he showed to win at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. Blaney wasn't even in the top 10 after Stage 2, and led for just a total of 28 laps, but in the end, he was at the front when the checkered flag was flying. That effort impressed Harvick.

"He was able to make that last pass and go to Victory Lane," Harvick said of Blaney on "SPEED." "And I think for him to be able to come from the back of the field, twice. And just have his head screwed on after having all those pit stop problems and everything that he was able to deal with. To mentally put himself in a position to win at the end, was very impressive."

Will Buxton: INDYCAR's Christian Rasmussen

Christian Rasmussen had an impressive day in Saturday's INDYCAR race before faltering late.

Buxton, of course, opted to highlight an INDYCAR competitor. He credited Rasmussen, who finished 14th in Saturday's race after starting out in 18th. Rasmussen, however, led for 69 laps — the second most of any racer on Saturday, setting a tone for his competitors.

"Such an enthralling racer," Buxton said of Rasmussen. "Such an exciting guy to race on track. And interestingly, given the way that he approaches short ovals, there is a mindset and a theory going around the INDYCAR paddock, that people are going to have to adapt the way that they race, to be able to compete with this guy because he's going about it in such a different way."

Fan Vote: Ryan Blaney

Harvick was in line with racing fans in choosing Blaney. Blaney's first win of the 2026 season, rightfully, earned the recognition of NASCAR's viewership.