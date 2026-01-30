NTT INDYCAR SERIES
INDYCAR Drivers React to Freedom 250 Race: 'Gonna Be Incredible For Our Sport'
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

INDYCAR Drivers React to Freedom 250 Race: 'Gonna Be Incredible For Our Sport'

Updated Jan. 30, 2026 7:02 p.m. ET

It's always loud on the streets of Washington, D.C., but on Aug. 23, it will be even louder – literally.

President Donald Trump and Chairman of Penske Corporation Roger Penske announced on Friday from the Oval Office that Washington, D.C. will be the site of the Freedom 250 on Aug. 23, an 18th race added to the 2026 INDYCAR schedule, as confirmed and detailed by FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass.

While the track isn't finalized, the course for the Freedom 250 – which is being run to honor the 250th anniversary of the United States declaring its independence from Great Britain – is expected to take drivers near iconic Washington, D.C. monuments. It will also be the first-ever recorded racing event to take place in the nation's capital.

"This is a really amazing time for us as a company to support the 250th anniversary for the country," Penske said at the signing of the executive order on Friday. "And there's no better way for us to bring automotive and speed into the D.C. area and to have the opportunity to be able to compete here with our INDYCARs."

How's the INDYCAR field reacting?

They're pumped, as evidenced by Santino Ferrucci, Scott McLaughlin, Graham Rahal and Devlin DeFrancesco taking to X to express their excitement about the news of the summer race.

The Freedom 250 will air on FOX and the FOX Sports app. The 2026 campaign, which will be the second INDYCAR season on FOX, begins on March. 1 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Former Team Penske President Tim Cindric Returns to Team as Strategist

Former Team Penske President Tim Cindric Returns to Team as Strategist

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes