INDYCAR Drivers React to Freedom 250 Race: 'Gonna Be Incredible For Our Sport'

It's always loud on the streets of Washington, D.C., but on Aug. 23, it will be even louder – literally.

President Donald Trump and Chairman of Penske Corporation Roger Penske announced on Friday from the Oval Office that Washington, D.C. will be the site of the Freedom 250 on Aug. 23, an 18th race added to the 2026 INDYCAR schedule, as confirmed and detailed by FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass.

While the track isn't finalized, the course for the Freedom 250 – which is being run to honor the 250th anniversary of the United States declaring its independence from Great Britain – is expected to take drivers near iconic Washington, D.C. monuments. It will also be the first-ever recorded racing event to take place in the nation's capital.

"This is a really amazing time for us as a company to support the 250th anniversary for the country," Penske said at the signing of the executive order on Friday. "And there's no better way for us to bring automotive and speed into the D.C. area and to have the opportunity to be able to compete here with our INDYCARs."

How's the INDYCAR field reacting?

They're pumped, as evidenced by Santino Ferrucci, Scott McLaughlin, Graham Rahal and Devlin DeFrancesco taking to X to express their excitement about the news of the summer race.

The Freedom 250 will air on FOX and the FOX Sports app. The 2026 campaign, which will be the second INDYCAR season on FOX, begins on March. 1 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).