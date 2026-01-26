Counting Down 20 Most Memorable Moments in Daytona 500 History

It's called The Great American Race for a reason.

The Daytona 500 (Feb. 15 on FOX) has provided many memorable moments — everything from fighting to dancing when drivers exited the car, and everything from dramatic contact to dramatic finishes.

So let's count down my top 20 Daytona 500 memorable moments. You might not consider some of these to be great, but they sure are memorable.

No. 20: 2016 Daytona 500

After Matt Kenseth's block attempt went awry thanks to the fast run from behind, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. went side-by-side to the finish line with Hamlin winning by 0.01 seconds — the closest margin in race history. It was the first of what is now three Daytona 500 wins for Hamlin, but also will be remembered as a battle between Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Hamlin and Kenseth at the end. Hamlin pulled a couple of moves on Kenseth, and they made slight contact as Kenseth appeared to attempt to side-draft him after he pulled underneath him, a move that followed an attempt to pass Kenseth up against the wall.

