2025 MLB All-Stars on USA, Japan and Other 2026 World Baseball Classic Teams
Stars, stars everywhere.
That's what the 2026 World Baseball Classic has in store for baseball fans when the 20-team tournament begins on March 4. Team USA, Japan, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and other countries are stacked with MLB talent and all will aim to reach the championship game on March 17 in Miami.
- World Baseball Classic: Catch all games on FOX Sports
With that in mind, here are the squads with the most 2025 MLB All-Stars on their respective rosters in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
Note: Countries are listed in order of which ones have the most 2025 MLB All-Stars on their roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, with players within those countries mentioned alphabetically.
Team USA – 14
Aaron Judge (left) and Cal Raleigh (right) finished first and second in 2025 AL MVP voting in that order. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
America's roster is loaded across the board. That said, Team USA came out just short in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, losing to Japan in the championship game. Corbin Carroll would have made it 15 All-Stars on Team USA, but the Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder had to pull out following hand surgery.
- Chicago Cubs LHP Matthew Boyd
- Chicago Cubs 3B Alex Bregman
- Minnesota Twins OF Byron Buxton
- Chicago Cubs OF Pete Crow-Armstrong
- New York Yankees OF Aaron Judge
- Former Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (now retired from MLB)
- Seattle Mariners C Cal Raleigh
- Minnesota Twins RHP Joe Ryan
- Philadelphia Phillies DH/OF Kyle Schwarber
- Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Paul Skenes
- Detroit Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal
- Los Angeles Dodgers C Will Smith
- San Francisco Giants RHP Logan Webb
- Kansas State Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr.
Dominican Republic – 8
Manny Machado (left) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (right) have been teammates on the Padres since 2019. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images)
The Dominican Republic boasts a stout roster in this year's tournament, but it's also coming off a 2023 World Baseball Classic that saw it fail to advance past pool play.
- Tampa Bay Rays 3B Junior Caminero
- Kansas City Royals RHP Carlos Estevez
- Toronto Blue Jays 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- San Diego Padres 3B Manny Machado
- Arizona Diamondbacks 2B Ketel Marte
- Houston Astros SS Jeremy Pena
- Seattle Mariners CF Julio Rodriguez
- San Diego Padres RF Fernando Tatis Jr.
Mexico – 4
Randy Arozarena is a two-time All-Star. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Mexico was edged out by Japan in the semifinal round of the 2023 World Baseball Classic but returns a reputable roster for this year's tournament.
- Tampa Bay Rays 1B Jonathan Aranda
- Seattle Mariners LF Randy Arozarena
- Toronto Blue Jays C Alejandro Kirk
- Seattle Mariners RHP Andres Munoz
Venezuela – 4
Ronald Acuna Jr. won the 2023 NL MVP Award. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
Venezuela has a standout roster, including other MLB proven commodities who weren't All-Stars last season such as Jackson Chourio, William Contreras, Willson Contreras and Luis Arraez, among many others.
- Atlanta Braves RF Ronald Acuna Jr.
- Kansas City Royals 3B Maikel Garcia
- Cincinnati Reds 3B Eugenio Suarez
- Detroit Tigers 2B Gleyber Torres
Japan – 3
Shohei Ohtani (left) and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (right) have won back-to-back World Series with the Dodgers. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Japan is the defending champions, as it beat Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic title game.
- Los Angeles Angels LHP Yusei Kikuchi
- Los Angeles Dodgers DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani (will not pitch at this year's tournament)
- Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Puerto Rico – 1
Edwin Diaz signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the Dodgers in the offseason. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)
Puerto Rico was eliminated in the quarterfinal round of the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
- Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Edwin Diaz
Great Britain – 1
Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a career-high 31 home runs in 2025. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
Great Britain went 1-3 in pool play in the 2023 WBC.
- New York Yankees 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.
