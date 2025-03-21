Major League Baseball Ranking the 10 best second basemen in MLB for 2025 Published Mar. 27, 2025 3:01 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Hey, where'd everybody go? A year ago, second base seemed like the "it" spot. Mookie Betts was expected to move there more permanently from right field and Xander Bogaerts was bumping over from shortstop while everyone was giddily awaiting the arrival of top prospect Jackson Holliday.

Well, the position suddenly looks more barren. Betts and Bogaerts are at shortstop, Jose Altuve is an outfielder, Luis Arraez is spending more time at first base and designated hitter, Holliday's first big-league test was rocky, and it now looks like Alex Bregman won't be making a position switch in Boston.

Soon, the position could see an influx of exciting prospects, from Kristian Campbell to Travis Bazzana to Christian Moore. For now, though, it's a spot dominated by veterans. At least it will get a little Jazzier!

Our eight-part position series continues with the top 10 second basemen entering the 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

2024 stats: .254/.316/.349, 7 HR, 87 wRC+, 2.5 fWAR

2025 ZiPS projections: .254/.317/.360, 9 HR, 90 wRC+, 2.6 fWAR

New rule: If you steal 50 bases and win the Platinum Glove, you get a place on the top-10 list.

2024 stats: (Injured - did not play)

2025 ZiPS: 254/.340/.449, 19 HR, 114 wRC+, 3.6 fWAR

Coming off a lost year recovering from shoulder surgery, can McLain pick up where he left off when he posted an .864 OPS and was a three-win player in 89 games as a rookie in 2023? If he can, he'll zoom up this list quickly.

2024 stats: .237/.294/.417, 6 HR, 98 wRC+, 0.9 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .254/.310/.394, 11 HR, 98 wRC+, 2.8 fWAR

For now, Edman is beginning the season as the Dodgers' primary second baseman. The fact he could just as easily play in center, and will likely work in there, speaks to the distinctive versatility he brings. The switch-hitter obliterated left-handed pitching in his short sample with the Dodgers after missing the beginning of the year recovering from wrist and ankle injuries then earned NLCS MVP honors while starring in the postseason. It was a good reminder that he's only a couple of years removed from a 6.2-bWAR season.

2024 stats: .273/.335/.373, 7 HR, 103 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .275/.335/.385, 9 HR, 105 wRC+, 4.2 fWAR

The Cubs missed Hoerner's glove during the Tokyo Series. Luckily for them, he might be ready for domestic Opening Day. It remains to be seen if there will be any lingering effects from the flexor tendon surgery he underwent in October, but if he looks like the same guy upon return, his defense, speed and contact skills will almost certainly continue to make him one of the most valuable second basemen in the league.

2024 stats: .244/.311/.473, 21 HR, 123 wRC+, 2.3 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .242/.323/.458, 21 HR, 125 wRC+, 2.9 fWAR

It's a shame that the Rays will have to play at a minor-league park this year, but Lowe and the Rays' left-handed hitters could end up benefiting from the switch to George M. Steinbrenner Field, where the right-field wall is eight feet closer than The Trop's. The new field has played extremely hitter-friendly to lefties. After back-to-back years with 21 homers, don't be shocked when Lowe sets a career-high in the category this year.

2024 stats: .251/.303/.404, 10 HR, 95 wRC+, 1.3 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .261/.314/.446, 18 HR, 108 wRC+, 2.4 fWAR

When he's healthy, he tends to perform like one of the best players at his position. But staying on the field has been a problem for Albies, who was limited to 99 games last year. In addition, while his bat-to-ball skills remain terrific, there was a rather concerning drop in hard-hit rate last year that made him a league average batter when he did play. Then again, every other season the last four years has been an All-Star year for Albies. So, if that trend sticks, I guess his fourth All-Star season is ahead!

2024 stats: .252/.298/.340, 9 HR, 83 wRC+, 2.8 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .267/.327/.397, 13 HR, 108 wRC+, 4.6 fWAR

It's looking more and more like his breakout offensive season in 2022 was an outlier, as his OPS and hard-hit rate have dropped dramatically over the last couple years. At the least, he'll need to pull his on-base percentage back up above .300. Still, his elite defense and baserunning will make him a valuable player in Toronto. That he was worth 9.0 bWAR over the last two years while posting an OPS+ 11 percent below league average demonstrates just how special his glove is. If park factors are any predictor, perhaps playing at Rogers Centre will at least give him a slight boost up from Cleveland.

2024 stats: .256/.324/.436, 24 HR, 110 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .251/.318/.448, 24 HR, 115 wRC+, 3.6 fWAR

After admirably making moves to center and third, Chisholm is back where he started. He'll provide offensive upside like few others at second base. After an All-Star 2022 campaign, Chisholm hasn't fully taken the leap he's capable of, but he did have an .815 OPS in the second half with the Yankees last season. His bat will be crucial in lifting the lineup as the Yankees deal with a litany of injuries.

2024 stats: .237/.308/.391, 23 HR, 99 wRC+, 4.2 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .249/.321/.424, 23 HR, 112 wRC+, 4.4 fWAR

How many players could be worth four wins in a down year? Despite hitting league average last year, Semien is coming off back-to-back All-Star campaigns and has finished in the top three in MVP voting in two of the last four and three of the last five seasons. The ultimate ironman and one of the game's top defenders, Semien has missed no more than three games in six of the last seven seasons. Over the last four years, he leads all second basemen in WAR.

2024 stats: .292/.372/.560, 36 HR, 151 wRC+, 6.3 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .270/.350/.483, 24 HR, 128 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR

One of the most overlooked stars in the sport, Marte is unquestionably the top offensive threat at his position heading into the 2025 season. He has 61 homers over the last two years and is coming off a 2024 All-Star campaign in which he won a Silver Slugger Award and finished third in MVP voting while hitting the ball harder than ever before. His power at the plate makes it easy to miss that he also had one of his best defensive seasons by most advanced metrics. With Christian Walker gone, his importance to an intriguing Arizona team goes up another notch.

Honorable Mentions: Luis Garcia Jr. (Washington Nationals), Gleyber Torres (Detroit Tigers), Tyler Fitzgerald (San Francisco Giants)

Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the L.A. Dodgers, L.A. Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014. Follow him on X at @RowanKavner .



share