Venezuela’s Best World Baseball Classic Lineup: Star Power From Top To Bottom

Venezuela can defeat anyone — and they’re still considered the fourth favorite to win the World Baseball Classic title this year.

In the 2023 WBC, Venezuela and Japan were the only two teams to go 4-0 in the group stage. Venezuela looked poised to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2009, carrying a lead into the eighth inning of their quarterfinal against the United States.

Then a grand slam off the bat of Trea Turner, a haunting memory for Venezuelans, eliminated them from the Classic. It was devastating, but three years later, Venezuela has the opportunity to avenge that loss, posing as another serious threat to the USA should they reach the championship game.

Venezuela might not have the USA’s strong pitching, Japan’s international dominance or the Dominican Republic’s flawless roster construction. So, how can they rise above the rest?

Venezuela’s lineup depth is extraordinary, and their middle-of-the-order thump is capable of destroying opposing pitching in three swings. Ronald Acuna Jr., Jackson Chourio and Salvador Perez represent Venezuela’s version of Murderers’ Row. Even after navigating that fearsome trio, there are no breaks or time to catch your breath. William Contreras brings elite plate discipline. Eugenio Suarez is coming off one of the quietest 49-home run seasons. Luis Arraez never strikes out. Maikel Garcia and Gleyber Torres hardly ever chase pitches outside the zone.

Manager Omar Lopez has so much lineup flexibility with this cast of characters that he can put out a different 1-through-9 combination in every game and still boast a strong and formidable offense.

Here’s one take on what the lineup could look like:

Lineup

Ronald Acuña Jr. could be leadoff in a deep Venezuela batting order. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (R) Luis Arraez (L) or Willson Contreras (R) Jackson Chourio (R) Salvador Perez (R) Wilyer Abreu (L) Eugenio Suarez (R) or Maikel Garcia (R) Andres Gimenez (L) William Contreras (R) Gleyber Torres (R)

How would that look defensively?

Outfield

Jackson Chourio is a fixture in Venezuela's lineup. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

LF: Jackson Chourio

CF: Ronald Acuna Jr.

RF: Wilyer Abreu

This is the only part of the lineup that skipper Omar Lopez will not have to think too hard about when he’s building Venezuela’s best lineup. Chourio, Acuna, and Abreu will be fixtures in the outfield, with Javier Sanoja on the bench as their fourth outfielder. It’s the infield construction that gets tricky. Let’s take a look at it.

Infield

1B: Luis Arraez or Willson Contreras

2B: Gleyber Torres

SS: Andres Gimenez

3B: Eugenio Suarez or Maikel Garcia

C: William Contreras

DH: Salvador Perez

There are so many ways this can go. It’s genuinely fascinating who plays the hot corner between Suarez and Garcia. If the job goes to Suarez, then Garcia can play second. But then what happens to Torres? Garcia can play shortstop, and Gimenez can shift to second, again leaving Torres as the odd man out. In another scenario, Contreras might be better suited to play first base, which would move Arraez to second. (Again, Torres?) And we haven’t even mentioned shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, the seventh infielder on Venezuela’s 30-man roster. The extreme number of combinations is headache-inducing, but it’s ultimately a good problem for Venezuela to have, particularly because these are all stellar defenders.

Rotation

Ranger Suarez will carry the weight for Venezuela's rotation. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

LHP Ranger Suarez

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Keider Montero

RHP Antonio Senzatela

The starting rotation is the weakest part of Venezuela’s roster after Twins right-hander Pablo Lopez dropped out of the tournament due to a torn ligament in his elbow and Phillies southpaw Jesus Luzardo decided not to play in the WBC. Lopez was expected to be their ace, and that responsibility now rests on Suarez’s shoulders. Rodriguez has had a couple of down years in Arizona, but 25-year-old right-hander Montero showed some promise for the Tigers last year across 20 games (12 starts). But it’s not all doom and gloom. The relief corps, at least, is a silver lining. Starters will have to pitch once or twice through the order before Venezuela turns to its killer bullpen.

Bullpen

Venezuela's bullpen options include Daniel Palencia. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

RHP Daniel Palencia

RHP Eduard Bazardo

LHP Jose Alvarado

RHP Jose Butto

LHP Angel Zerpa

This terrific bullpen should help Venezuela stay in games, and based on how the team went about its pitching deployment during the 2023 WBC, relievers will be carrying most of the load, with a bullpen game likely in play given the club’s lack of dominant starters. Palencia (2.91 ERA, 22 saves, 52 innings pitched) and Bazardo (2.52 ERA,1.02 WHIP, 78 innings) are both coming off career-best seasons for the Cubs and Mariners, respectively. Alvarado has been a steady bullpen presence for the Phillies over the years and his veteran pedigree will benefit this group. As long as the offense shines, the defense is a wall, and the bullpen offsets any rotation concerns, Venezuela is in position to meet their sky-high expectations and get to the championship game.