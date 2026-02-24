College Basketball
2026 College Basketball, EPL, MLB Odds: Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica’s Best Bets
Published Feb. 25, 2026 12:16 p.m. ET
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Don't worry that football season is on a hiatus. There are so many other betting markets to dive into, it'll make your head spin.

March Madness is on the horizon, we're in the height of the Premier League season and there are some futures wagers that are worth a look.

Here are a few bets I'm making right now.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Man City to win Premier League

At the time of me writing this, City are five points back of Arsenal with a game in hand. Assuming City wins that game in hand, that moves them two back while even on games. That's huge, as City host Arsenal on April 18. 

This much we know: If City win its final 11 matches, it will be Premier League champions. 

Given Arsenal’s form lately — dropping points to Wolves and Brentford — City might not even need to be perfect. Since adding Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo in the transfer windows, Pep Guardiola’s squad has looked to be the class of the league once again.

PICK: Man City (+150) to win Premier League

Tennessee to make Final Four 

The Vols currently sit 14 in KenPom and certainly have tested themselves in the non-conference, beating Houston and Louisville, while losing a close game to Kansas and a game to Illinois, as well. The Vols' last two losses (both to Kentucky) have come by a combined five points in games they should have won. 

There doesn't seem to be as much buzz about Rick Barnes’ team this year and maybe that's a good thing. However, with Nate Ament and Ja’Kobi Glllespie, the Vols have a pair of guys who can make plays on the big stage. 

Tennessee is on that four or five line right now. And while we all agree the 1-seeds look to be on a different level this year, the Vols' combination of those two guys — along with a typical Rick Barnes defense and battle-tested bunch — would be an uneasy Sweet 16 matchup for any of the one seeds. 

PICK: Tennessee (+1600) to make Final Four

 

Nick Kurtz to hit 50 home runs 

Kurtz showed last year he’s headed toward becoming one of the best hitters in baseball. The Athletics will again play home games in Sacramento at Sutter Health Park, which has little foul ground and sees the ball carry quite well. Kurtz had 36 home runs in 420 at-bats last year and it would be no surprise if he took an even bigger step forward this year. 

PICK: Nick Kurtz (+600) to hit 50 HR

Jackson Chourio to win NL MVP 

Look, betting into the AL and NL MVP markets is a buyer-beware exercise because you know that both Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are massive favorites. If you’re looking to throw a dart in case something happens to Ohtani, Chourio is a pretty decent option. He’s gone .270-20-20 in each of his first two seasons and that was despite missing 30 games last year. Add in plus-defense for a team that should again contend to win the division, and you’ve got someone entering his age-22 season that could completely break out in a huge way.

PICK: Jackson Chourio (+5000) to win NL MVP

 

Minnesota Twins worst record 

The Rockies are rightfully and deservedly a massive favorite to again have the worst record in the sport. They do not appear to be trying to win. The pitching staff is an abomination. 

So why am I throwing a dart on the Twins at 35-1? 

Well, ace Pablo Lopez is headed for Tommy John surgery. Joe Ryan is nursing back problems. The rest of the rotation is not that encouraging. And have you seen the bullpen? Taylor Rogers is the likely closer and 3B Royce Lewis is untrustworthy to play even 100 games. The Tigers and Royals are the class of the division, the Guardians are middling and the White Sox improved. Whatever assets the Twins have could be dumped at the deadline. 

Might this end up a 55-win team? There’s certainly a non-zero chance. 

PICK: Minnesota Twins (+3500) worst record

 
