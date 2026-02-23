2026 Men's March Madness Odds: Which Bubble Teams will Make the Tournament?

With Selection Sunday a little more than three weeks away, programs like Michigan and Arizona are virtual locks to make the men's college basketball postseason tournament.

In fact, the Wolverines and the Wildcats have the best odds to win the entire tournament.

However, there are more than a handful of well-known teams whose fates remain uncertain.

Will Auburn two-step its way back into the Big Dance after securing a No. 1 overall seed in 2025?

Can UCLA end its regular season firing on all cylinders and make another appearance in the tourney?

Let's take a look at the odds for teams that are on the bubble to make the men's postseason bracket, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 23.

To Make the 2026 Men's NCAA Tournament

Auburn

Yes: -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)

No: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Baylor

Yes: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

No: -1800 (bet $10 to win $10.56 total)

Indiana

Yes: -600 (bet $10 to win $11.67 total)

No: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Can Indiana's Lamar Wilkerson help lead the Hoosiers to the postseason?

Cal

Yes: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

No: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Miami (OH)

Yes: -370 (bet $10 to win $12.70 total)

No: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Georgia Bulldogs

Yes: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)

No: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

What to know: Georgia got a big 86-78 win over Kentucky on Feb. 17, the Dawgs' first victory at Rupp Arena since 2009. Now, guard Jeremiah Wilkinson will lead his squad down the final stretch, including games against ranked teams in Vanderbilt and Alabama.

Missouri

Yes: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

No: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Ohio State

Yes: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

No: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Oklahoma State

Yes: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

No: -1100 (bet $10 to win $10.91 total)

State's Anthony Roy leads the Cowboys in scoring, averaging 17 points per contest.

Saint Mary's

Yes: -475 (bet $10 to win $12.11 total)

No: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

San Diego State

Yes: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

No: -320 (bet $10 to win $13.13 total)

Santa Clara

Yes: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

No: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

TCU

Yes: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

No: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Texas A&M

Yes: -600 (bet $10 to win $11.67 total)

No: +390 (bet $10 to win $49 total)

UCLA

Yes: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)

No: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

What to know: Last week started out rough for the Bruins, as they got demolished in blow-out losses to No. 2 Michigan and No. 15 Michigan State. After suffering those road losses, UCLA bounced back in spectacular fashion, defeating No. 10 Illinois in overtime after being down 23 points. On the slate for the Bruins before Selection Sunday are two games against cross-town rival USC, an away game at Minnesota and a home game against No. 9 Nebraska.

Texas

Yes: -425 (bet $10 to win $12.35 total)

No: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

USC

Yes: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

No: -350 (bet $10 to win $12.86 total)

Trojans' leading scorer Chad Baker-Mazara has helped USC to its 18-9 record.

VCU

Yes: +255 (bet $10 to win $35.50 total)

No: -350 (bet $10 to win $12.86 total)

Virginia Tech

Yes: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

No: -1100 (bet $10 to win $10.91 total)