2026 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament: Bracket, Scores, How to Watch
Published Mar. 8, 2026 4:01 p.m. ET
The 2026 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament is right around the corner!
Action starts Wednesday, March 11 and runs through Saturday, March 14 at Madison Square Garden, and we've got you covered with everything you need to know: matchups, seeding, dates, times, TV channels and more.
Games will air on FOX, FS1, Peacock and NBC Sports Network.
Here's how the finalized bracket looks:
First Round – Wednesday, March 11
- Game 1: No. 8 seed Butler vs. No. 9 seed Providence (4 p.m. ET, Peacock/NBCSN)
- Game 2: No. 7 seed Marquette vs. No. 10 seed Xavier (6:30 p.m. ET, Peacock/NBCSN)
- Game 3: No. 6 seed DePaul vs. No. 11 seed Georgetown (9 p.m. ET, Peacock/NBCSN)
[2025-26 College Basketball Odds: Which Squads Will Win Conference Tourneys?]
Quarterfinals – Thursday, March 12
- Game 4: No. 1 seed St. John's vs. Game 1 winner (noon ET, Peacock/NBCSN)
- Game 5: No. 4 seed Seton Hall vs. No. 5 seed Creighton (2:30 p.m. ET, Peacock/NBCSN)
- Game 6: No. 2 seed UConn vs. Game 2 winner (7 p.m. ET, FS1)
- Game 7: No. 3 seed Villanova vs. Game 3 winner (9:30 p.m. ET, FS1)
Semifinals – Friday, March 13:
- Game 8: Game 4 winner vs Game 5 winner, (5:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app)
- Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner (8 p.m. ET, FS1)
[College Hoops: Mike DeCourcy’s 2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Seed Projections]
Final – Saturday, March 14
- Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app)
This story will be updated throughout the tournament. Check back for updates.
