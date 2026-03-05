2026 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament: Bracket, Scores, How to Watch

The 2026 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament is right around the corner!

Action starts Wednesday, March 11 and runs through Saturday, March 14 at Madison Square Garden, and we've got you covered with everything you need to know: matchups, seeding, dates, times, TV channels and more.

Games will air on FOX, FS1, Peacock and NBC Sports Network.

Here's how the finalized bracket looks:

First Round – Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 8 seed Butler vs. No. 9 seed Providence (4 p.m. ET, Peacock/NBCSN)

Game 2: No. 7 seed Marquette vs. No. 10 seed Xavier (6:30 p.m. ET, Peacock/NBCSN)

Game 3: No. 6 seed DePaul vs. No. 11 seed Georgetown (9 p.m. ET, Peacock/NBCSN)

Quarterfinals – Thursday, March 12

Semifinals – Friday, March 13:

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs Game 5 winner, (5:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app)

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner (8 p.m. ET, FS1)

Final – Saturday, March 14

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app)

This story will be updated throughout the tournament. Check back for updates.