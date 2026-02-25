2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: St. John's, Wisconsin Slide Following Losses

Nearly five decades into a Hall of Fame career, there aren’t many nights that qualify as unfamiliar territory for Rick Pitino. His résumé includes seven Final Fours and two national titles. Now at St. John's, he’s far more accustomed to making history than enduring it.

But a 72-40 loss to UConn on Wednesday night was the wrong kind of milestone for Pitino.

The team's 32-point defeat was the second-largest loss Pitino has suffered as the head coach of an AP-ranked team and the most lopsided setback of his three seasons at St. John’s. With the loss, the Red Storm slipped to the third No. 5 seed in FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy’s latest NCAA Tournament projections.

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino reacts against the Marquette Golden Eagles. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Red Storm weren’t alone. Wisconsin fell from the 7-line to the 8-line after a road loss to Oregon, while Utah State also dropped to the 8-line following a loss to San Diego State.

Here is a complete look at DeCourcy's NCAA Tournament seed list:

No. 1 seeds

1. Duke

2. Michigan

3. Arizona

4. Connecticut

No. 2 seeds

5. Iowa State

6. Illinois

7. Purdue

8. Houston

No. 3 seeds

9. Kansas

10. Florida

11. Gonzaga

12. Nebraska

No. 4 seeds

13. Virginia

14. Michigan State

15. Alabama

16. Texas Tech

No. 5 seeds

17. Arkansas

18. Vanderbilt

19. St. John's

20. North Carolina

No. 6 seeds

21. Tennessee

22. Louisville

23. BYU

24. Villanova

No. 7 seeds

25. UCF

26. Kentucky

27. Saint Mary's

28. Saint Louis

No. 8 seeds

29. Utah State

30. Wisconsin

31. Miami Hurricanes

32. Miami RedHawks

No. 9 seeds

33. NC State

34. Iowa

35. Georgia

36. SMU

No. 10 seeds

37. UCLA

38. Missouri

39. Clemson

40. Texas A&M

No. 11 seeds

41. Texas

42. California

43. Indiana v. 44. TCU

45. Santa Clara v. 46. VCU

No. 12 seeds

47. Belmont

48. Yale

49. South Florida

50. Liberty

No. 13 seeds

51. Stephen F. Austin

52. UNC Wilmingon

53. High Point

54. Hawaii

No. 14 seeds

55. Utah Valley

56. Austin Peay

57. North Dakota State

58. Navy

No. 15 seeds

59. Portland State

60. East Tennessee State

61. Wright State

62. Merrimack

No. 16 seeds

63. Appalachian State

64. UMBC

65. LIU

66. Bethune-Cookman

67. Southeast Missouri State

68. Morgan State

And it’s never too early to check in on the bubble.

According to DeCourcy's seed list, Auburn, San Diego State, Virginia Tech and USC are the first four teams out of the tournament, while Ohio State, New Mexico, Seton Hall and Oklahoma State are the next four out.

Selection Sunday is less than one month away, and this list will inevitably evolve. For now, DeCourcy’s latest seed list offers a clear snapshot of who’s rising, who’s falling and which programs are already building the résumés they’ll need when March arrives.