College Basketball
2026 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament: Bracket, Scores, How to Watch
College Basketball

2026 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament: Bracket, Scores, How to Watch

Updated Mar. 8, 2026 9:17 p.m. ET

The 2026 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, the largest in conference history, is fast approaching. 

This year, for the first time, all 18 teams in the conference will compete for the postseason title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Due to the expansion to 18 teams, the top four seeds will have three days off, rather than two, before their first game.

Action starts Tuesday, March 10 and runs through Sunday, March 15 — right up until Selection Sunday — at Chicago's United Center, and we've got you covered with everything you need to know: matchups, seeding, dates, times, TV channels and more.

Games will air on Peacock, Big Ten Network and CBS.

Here's how the finalized bracket looks:

First Round – Tuesday, March 10

Second Round – Wednesday, March 11

  • Game 3: No. 9 seed Iowa vs. Game 1 winner (noon ET, Peacock)
  • Game 4: No. 12 seed Washington vs. No. 13 seed USC (2:30 p.m. ET, Peacock)
  • Game 5: No. 10 seed Indiana vs. Game 2 winner (6:30 p.m. ET, BTN)
  • Game 6: No. 11 seed Minnesota vs. No. 14 seed Rutgers (9 p.m. ET, BTN)

[2025-26 College Basketball Odds: Which Squads Will Win Conference Tourneys?]

Third Round – Thursday, March 12

  • Game 7: No. 8 seed Ohio State vs. Game 3 winner (noon ET, BTN)
  • Game 8: No. 5 seed Wisconsin vs. Game 4 winner (2:30 p.m. ET, BTN)
  • Game 9: No. 7 seed Purdue vs. Game 5 winner (6:30 p.m. ET, BTN)
  • Game 10: No. 6 seed UCLA vs. Game 6 winner (9 p.m. ET, BTN)

Quarterfinals – Friday, March 13

  • Game 11: No. 1 seed Michigan vs. Game 7 winner (noon ET, BTN)
  • Game 12: No. 4 seed Illinois vs. Game 8 winner (2:30 p.m. ET, BTN)
  • Game 13: No. 2 seed Nebraska vs. Game 9 winner (6:30 p.m. ET, BTN)
  • Game 14: No. 3 seed Michigan State vs. Game 10 winner (9 p.m. ET, BTN)

[College Hoops: Mike DeCourcy’s 2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Seed Projections]

Semifinals – Saturday, March 14

  • Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Game 16: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

Final – Sunday, March 15

  • Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

This story will be updated throughout the tournament. Check back for updates.

share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: Michigan State Holds Strong; Big Ten Chaos

2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: Michigan State Holds Strong; Big Ten Chaos

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes