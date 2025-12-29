Men's College Basketball 2025-2026 Undefeated Teams Tracker: U-M, 5 More Undefeated

With conference play upon us, it's fair to start wondering which of the undefeated men's college basketball teams might actually be able to stay that way.

Here are the six teams that have yet to log an L in 2025-2026, as well as some notable opponents that they have already taken care of and those still on the way, through Jan. 1.

Undefeated Teams

No. 1 Arizona, Big 12, 13-0

The No. 1 team in the poll, Arizona remains undefeated despite facing off against ranked opponents Florida, UConn and Alabama, and in four Quad 1 games total. The Wildcats' next ranked opponent is BYU, on Jan. 26, but they have Kansas State, TCU, Arizona State, West Virginia and Cincinnati before then – all of them top-100 teams by NET ranking – and UCF, which ranks 36th in NET the toughest of the bunch.

No. 3 Iowa State, Big 12, 13-0

Iowa State has No. 17 Kansas on the schedule in mid-January, but before then it faces West Virginia, 41st team by NET Baylor and Oklahoma State, so the road to the Jayhawks isn't easy, either.

No. 11 Vanderbilt, SEC, 13-0

Vanderbilt is yet to face a ranked opponent, but it did defeat UCF and SMU (28th in NET) during the non-conference portion of the schedule. No. 14 Alabama is their first ranked opponent, on Jan. 7, with Florida, Arkansas and Kentucky all in January as well.

No. 13 Nebraska, Big Ten, 13-0

Nebraska has played in just two Quad 1 matchups to this point, but it has wins against Kansas State, Wisconsin and ranked Illinois. No. 9 Michigan State is the Cornhuskers next test, on Jan. 2.

No. 2 Michigan, Big Ten, 12-0

Michigan has had the fourth-most difficult schedule in all of Division I men's college basketball, which is to say that it has passed many tests already. Next up is No. 24 USC on Jan. 2, and conference play against the likes of Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio State, Nebraska, Michigan State and Purdue means that many more tests to still be passed.

Miami (OH), MAC, 10-0

Miami is in a curious spot. It hasn't had a single Quad 1 matchup yet, but the RedHawks are also 6-0 on the road and have wins in both Quad 2 games they have played. Miami won't face a single ranked opponent all season, though, Akron and Bowling Green are both well-regarded by NET – Akron even more so than 63rd-ranked Miami, as it's 47th.

Winless Teams

There are also teams without any wins to consider. Below, you will find updates on which schools have yet to pick up a dub in the 2025-2026 season, with notes made for those that have won a game, but only against Non-Division I competition.

Here are the 11 teams still looking for that first D-I W of the season.

Texas Southern, SWAC, 0-9 (2-0 against Division II)

FDU, NEC, 0-10, (3-0 against Division II)

N.C. Central, MEAC, 0-11 (4-0 against Division II)

The Citadel, SoCon, 0-11 (3-0 against Division II)

Rider, MAAC, 0-11 (1-0 against Division II)

Kansas City, Summit, 0-12 (3-0 against Division II)

North Florida, ASUN, 0-12 (2-0 against Division II)

Saint Francis, NEC, 0-11 (2-0 against Division II)

Gardner-Web, Big South, 0-13 (2-1 against Division II)

Mississippi Valley, SWAC, 0-13 (1-0 against Division II)

South Carolina State, 0-14 (1-0 against Division II)

