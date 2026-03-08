Michigan State's Jeremy Fears T'd Up for Kick Toward Groin of Michigan's Elliot Cadeau

Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears has drawn attention for another kick toward an opponent's groin.

Fears was called for a technical after a video review Sunday that showed he swung his right leg backward and into Elliot Cadeau during the first half when the eighth-ranked Spartans played at No. 3 Michigan.

In the emotionally charged first half, the Wolverines were called for two technical fouls as officials tried to keep the rivals in check.

When the Wolverines won the first matchup earlier this season, Fears appeared to intentionally trip preseason All-America forward Yaxel Lendeborg and Michigan coach Dusty May said there were several dangerous plays in the game.

During an in-game interview on CBS, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said Fears is under a microscope because of what was said following the previous game.

"I told him I don’t even want him breathing wrong," Izzo said.

In a game at Minnesota, Fears swung his leg backward to hit Langston Reynolds’ groin area and was called for a foul — and a technical on review.

He was scrutinized again in the following game when Illinois coach Brad Underwood asked officials to review whether Fears intentionally tripped David Mirkovic after stopping in front of him, but Underwood didn't win the appeal.

Fears has had a breakout season in his third year at Michigan State after bouncing back last season from a near-death experience.

His freshman year was cut short because he needed a 3-hour surgery to remove a bullet from his left thigh. While hanging out with friends on Dec. 23, 2023, during a holiday break from the team, Fears and a 19-year-old woman were shot by a male with a handgun after the man entered a residence and opened fire before fleeing.

Reporting by The Associated Press.