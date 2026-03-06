Big Bets Report: National Title Favorites Could Help Bettors Win Big

The NCAA Tournament is just two weeks out from the first round. A champion will be crowned in a month.

But betting on March Madness futures odds has been available for a year, since the 2025 NCAA Tournament wrapped up.

As such, there are already plenty of wagers with the potential to pay out big come April 6. One of those bets has a chance to pocket a quarter-million in profit, if Florida repeats as national champion.

Read on for more on that bet, along with other major wagers and notable plays on NCAA Tournament futures odds.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Gators Gamble

Florida cut down the nets last season, holding off Houston 65-63 in the championship game. Before the Gators could even lift the trophy, 2026 March Madness odds were already on the board.

Florida opened in the +2000 range. By the time the season began Nov. 3, the Gators were in the +1500 range.

As the regular season closes, Florida (24-6) is red-hot, riding a 10-game win streak. In the process, the Gators improved to fourth in NCAA Tournament futures odds, at +800.

A DraftKings Sportsbook customer got notably better than those odds, putting $15,500 on Florida +1600 to win it all.

If Florida goes back-to-back, then the bettor bags a massive win of $248,000 (total payout $263,500).

At Hard Rock Bet, a customer got similar odds on a sizable play, putting $6,000 on Florida +1500. A Gators title gives that bettor a nearly six-figure profit at $90,000 (total payout $96,000).

Crazy Combo

It’s not often that you see a College Football Playoff game parlayed with NCAA Tournament futures. But a Hard Rock Bet customer opted for such a strange combination back on Dec. 20.

The bettor put the unusual amount of $890 on:

The Hurricanes did their part months ago, beating the Aggies 10-3 on Step 1 of their run to the national championship game.

Meanwhile, Nebraska has been one of the biggest surprises in college basketball. The Huskers won their first 20 games, and though they have since slowed in the tough Big Ten, the Huskers are still 25-5 and ranked ninth in the nation.

So a Nebraska Final Four run is certainly not out of the question. If that happens, then the bettor pockets $110,315.50 in profit (total payout $111,205.50).

Dare To Dream

Miami-Ohio heads into its final regular-season game with a perfect 30-0 record. Impressive, to be sure. But oddsmakers aren’t on board with the RedHawks’ run through the Mid-American Conference.

Miami-Ohio’s odds to win the national title are wide-ranging, though the RedHawks are long shots everywhere, from +10000 (100/1) to as much as +80000 (800/1).

But those huge odds have helped the undefeated RedHawks take a few flier bets.

At Hard Rock Bet, for example, there are two $100 wagers on Miami-Ohio at 500/1. If the unthinkable happens, then both of those bettors bag $50,000.

Similarly, St. Louis’ surprising season has attracted some flier action, as well. That includes a wild $10 two-leg parlay at Hard Rock Bet:

Knicks’ Josh Hart +1600 to have a triple-double vs. the Pacers , in a Feb. 10 game.

St. Louis +10000 (100/1) to win the NCAA Tournament.

Add those odds up, and you’ve got +171600, or in easier-to-digest terms, 1716/1.

Hart finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in New York’s 137-134 overtime win. That bettor has been waiting it out ever since, hoping the Billikens (27-3) shock the world over the next month.

It’s highly unlikely, but if St. Louis wins the title, then that 10 bucks turns into $17,170.

Wildcats Wagers

Almost a year ago, Arizona’s odds to win March Madness opened in the +4000 range. Not a long shot, but not among the favorites either.

Just before the season began, the Wildcats could still be had at +2500. Then they went out and won their first 23 games, while advancing all the way to the favorite in some sportsbooks’ NCAA Tournament odds.

Now, on March 5, Arizona is a still-impressive 28-2 and is BetMGM’s +475 third choice to win the championship. The Wildcats trail only +320 favorite Duke and +325 second choice Michigan.

BetMGM recently took $50,000 on Arizona +450 to win the championship. A Wildcats crown would give that bettor a $225,000 windfall (total payout $275,000).

Months ago, before the Wildcats’ huge run, a DraftKings Sportsbook customer put the more modest sum of $1,200 on Arizona +3000. So that bettor has a legit ticket, as well, with a chance to win $36,000.

North Of The Border Bet

Canadians get into March Madness, too. A DraftKings customer put $80,740 Canadian — about $59,000 in U.S. dollars — on Duke +700 to win the championship.

Now, Duke (28-2) is the +320 favorite and running hot. The Blue Devils have won seven in a row, part of a 17-1 overall run heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale vs. North Carolina.

Among those wins: A 68-63 neutral-site victory over then-NCAA favorite Michigan on Feb. 21.

If the Blue Devils can nab their first title since 2015, then the bettor hauls in $565,180 Canadian, about $414,000 in U.S. dollars.

I Like Big Bets and I Cannot Lie

There are plenty more major wagers and/or big payouts looming in March Madness futures odds, and plenty more to come. Other notable bets:

$50,000 Houston +900 (BetMGM). If the Cougars take one more step than last season, then this customer collects a massive $450,000 profit (total payout $500,000).

$25,000 Houston +1100 (BetMGM). This wager profits $275,000, if Houston claims the crown (total payout $300,000).

$25,000 UConn +900 (BetMGM). If the Huskies land their third title in four years, then the customer picks up $225,000 profit (total payout $250,000).

$25,000 Michigan +500 (DraftKings). If the Wolverines run the tourney table, then the bettor profits $125,000 (total payout $150,000).

$10,000 Houston +1400 (DraftKings). A Cougars' championship gives the customer a $140,000 win (total payout $150,000).

$10,000 UConn +1000 (DraftKings). The bettor banks $100,000 profit on a Huskies title (total payout $110,000).

Just a reminder: High-rollers have the means to take such risks and absorb the losses. As we head toward the NCAA Tournament, keep your wagers and your expectations reasonable.