College Basketball 2025-26 Men's March Madness odds: Duke opens as favorite Updated Apr. 7, 2025 11:22 p.m. ET

Duke's unceremonious end to the 2024-25 season has not affected its title odds for next season.

Now that Florida has been crowned this year's champion, it's time to look ahead to next year.

Could Florida repeat? Or will the Blue Devils, with the top-ranked incoming recruiting class, be able to climb back to the top of the mountain?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 7.

2025-26 Men's NCAA Tournament winner

Duke: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Houston: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

UConn: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

BYU: +1600 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Purdue: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Arkansas: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Kentucky: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Kansas: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Texas Tech: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Louisville: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Florida: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Auburn: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Alabama: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Michigan: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Baylor: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Arizona: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Do we need to recap how the season ended for Duke?

In short, it was in collapsing fashion.

However, reinforcements are on the way.

It is expected that Duke will lose several of its stars from this season to the NBA, including shoo-in No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. But arriving on campus are the Boozer twins — Cameron and Cayden — along with two top-20 recruits in Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia.

Cameron Boozer was named Gatorade National Player of the Year in both 2023 and 2025, and is expected to be a top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Second on the list is Houston, which figures to return at least three starters from this season next year.

A little ways down the list, at 11th on the oddsboard, are the Gators, who figure to lose star guard Walter Clayton Jr. to the NBA.

