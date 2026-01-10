College Basketball
Nebraska Overcomes 16-Point Deficit Vs. Indiana to Extend Win Streak to 20 Games
College Basketball

Nebraska Overcomes 16-Point Deficit Vs. Indiana to Extend Win Streak to 20 Games

Published Jan. 10, 2026 2:49 p.m. ET

Jamarques Lawrence scored a career-high 27 points and Rienk Mast added 13 points and six rebounds Saturday to help Nebraska overcome a 16-point second-half deficit and extend major college basketball's longest winning streak to 20 games with an 83-77 victory at Indiana.

The Big Ten Conference co-leaders became the first Power Four team to start 16-0, opened conference play at 5-0 for the first time since 1965-66 and could soon ascend to their highest ranking in school history. Nebraska reached No. 8 in 1965-66.

The Cornhuskers also won five straight over the Hoosiers (12-4, 3-2), this one coming after facing their biggest halftime deficit of the season at 39-30.

Lamar Wilkerson scored 32 points and made five 3-pointers to lead Indiana, which had won its previous four games under first-year coach Darian DeVries. Tucker DeVries, the coach's son, finished with 17 points and six rebounds.

The game was played less than 24 hours after Indiana advanced to its first national championship game in football, and fans arrived at Assembly Hall decked out in sweatshirts that read "Football School" and "Rose Bowl champions." But the basketball team couldn't extend the celebration after closing the first half on a 12-2 spurt and opening the second half on a 10-3 run capped by Wilkerson's four-point play to make it 49-33 with 17:42 left.

Nebraska finally responded with consecutive 3-pointers from Sam Hoiberg, Lawrence and Pryce Sandfort before getting back-to-back layups to tie the score at 55. It took the lead for good when Sandfort's 3-pointer made it 65-62, setting up the Cornhuskers' strong finish.

Sandfort had 12 points for the Cornhuskers.

No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Indiana Hoosiers Highlights

No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Indiana Hoosiers Highlights

Up next

Nebraska: Hosts Oregon on Tuesday.

Indiana: Will try to rebound Tuesday at No. 12 Michigan State.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Indiana Hoosiers
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations

Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes