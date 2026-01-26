2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Purdue Slips, UNC Climbs and More

A weekend loaded with upsets means rearranged projections – while the top line remained intact, there was all kinds of movement below it in FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy's updated bracket projections.

Michigan State? Moved up. Illinois? Moved up. UNC? A big move up. UCLA? Secured a spot. Purdue? Well, some teams had to go in the other direction.

With a loaded week on deck, DeCourcy is here to share his latest NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament projections.

Here's where his projected bracket stands through Jan. 27.

EAST REGION

SOUTH REGION

MIDWEST REGION

WEST REGION

And it’s never too early to check in on the bubble.

According to DeCourcy's projections, Ohio State, George Mason, NC State and Missouri are the last four teams in the tournament, while Seton Hall, Virginia Tech, San Diego State and Stanford are the first four out.

As for conference representation, the Big Ten and the SEC lead the way with 10 teams each in DeCourcy's latest tournament projections, followed by and ACC with nine teams each, the Big 12 with seven teams and the Big East with three teams. The West Coast, Atlantic 10 and Mountain West conferences have two teams each.

Selection Sunday is less than two months away, and these projections will inevitably evolve. But for now, DeCourcy’s latest bracket forecast offers a clear snapshot of who’s rising, who’s falling, and which programs are already building the résumés they’ll need when March arrives.