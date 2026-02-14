College Basketball
No. 17 St. John's Beats Providence After 19-Minute Delay for In-Game Fight
Feb. 14, 2026

Dylan Darling had 23 points and eight rebounds, and No. 17 St. John's scored eight straight points after a fracas that resulted in six ejections to take the lead and earn its 11th straight victory, a 79-69 win over Providence on Saturday.

Bryce Hopkins had nine points and nine rebounds for the Red Storm (20-5, 13-1 Big East), and the ex-Friars star was in the middle of it all when he was taken down by a hard foul with 14:25 left and Providence (11-15, 4-11) up 40-39.

By the time things were sorted out — nearly 20 minutes later — four St. John's and two Providence players had been ejected, and the Red Storm were on their way to an 8-0 run to take a lead that was never threatened.

Hopkins, who was booed during introductions and cheered when he missed shots, started his career at Kentucky and spent two seasons as one of Providence’s top players before tearing his ACL in 2023-24 and transferring to St. John’s for his final year.

The game also marked the return of Red Storm coach Rick Pitino, who took Providence to the 1987 Final Four but saw his hopes of a return dashed here last March with a second-round NCAA Tournament loss to longtime nemesis John Calipari and his Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Red Storm, who were No. 5 in The Associated Press preseason poll, fell all the way out of the rankings after opening the season 7-4 — losing to three ranked opponents and Kentucky. They reentered the rankings at No. 25 three weeks ago and have been climbing ever since.

Next, St. John’s visits Marquette on Wednesday night, and Providence visits DePaul on Feb. 21.

