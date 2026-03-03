College Basketball
2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: Michigan State Surges, Big Ten Bubble Drama Builds
College Basketball

2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: Michigan State Surges, Big Ten Bubble Drama Builds

Updated Mar. 3, 2026 5:22 p.m. ET

March has arrived, and no conference feels more volatile right now than the Big Ten. 

In his latest NCAA Tournament projections, FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy outlines a league defined by elite talent at the top and multiple teams clinging to at-large hopes.

No team has surged more than Michigan State. Winners of four straight, the Spartans have climbed from a No. 4 seed to a No. 2 seed in DeCourcy’s latest projections. With a home matchup against Rutgers and rival Michigan on the road to close out the regular season, Tom Izzo's team has a chance to cement its standing as a 2-seed.

Meanwhile, Purdue appears to be sliding. Matt Painter’s group has lost three of four, including a deflating loss to Ohio State this past week, which in return slid the Boilermakers down to a 4-seed in DeCourcy's latest update.

Ohio State now sits among the "Last Four In," while Indiana is in the "First Four Out" after a loss to Michigan State. USC, which has now lost five straight and is dealing with the dismissal of leading scorer Chad Baker-Mazara, has fallen to the "Next Four Out."

FOX Sports' bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy offers up his latest NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament projections. 

EAST REGION

SOUTH REGION

MIDWEST REGION

WEST REGION

And it’s never too early to check in on the bubble.

According to DeCourcy's projections, New Mexico, Ohio State, Santa Clara and VCU are the last four teams in the tournament, while Indiana, Auburn, Cal and Virginia Tech are the first four out.

As for conference representation, the SEC leads the way with 10 teams, while the Big Ten has nine teams. The ACC and the Big 12 each have eight teams in DeCourcy's latest tournament projections. The Big East and the West Coast have three teams represented, while the Mountain West and A-10 have two teams.

Selection Sunday is less than two weeks away, and these projections will inevitably evolve. For now, DeCourcy’s latest bracket forecast offers a clear snapshot of who’s rising, who’s falling and which programs are already building the résumés they’ll need when March Madness arrives.

share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Men's CBK AP Top 25: Duke No. 1, Major Top-10 Shakeups, Miami (OH) Climbs

Men's CBK AP Top 25: Duke No. 1, Major Top-10 Shakeups, Miami (OH) Climbs

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes