2026 Men's Final Four Odds: Arizona, Michigan Lead the Way

The men's Final Four is less than two months away, and all the top teams have at least one loss.

Now, things are getting interesting.

Who is favored to be one of the last teams standing?

Let's check out the odds for the 2026 Final Four at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Feb. 11.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

To reach the Final Four 2026

Arizona: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Michigan: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Duke: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Houston: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Florida: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Kansas: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Illinois: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Connecticut: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Iowa State: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Purdue: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Texas Tech: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Nebraska: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

St. John's: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Arkansas: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Gonzaga: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

North Carolina: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Michigan State: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Alabama: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

BYU: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Here's what to know about the Final Four oddsboard:

The Favorite(s): Arizona (No. 1) and Michigan (No. 2), the top two teams in the country, both have a single loss on the season, after the Wildcats fell at No. 9 Kansas on Monday, 82-78. Arizona is now 23-1, with six ranked wins on the year, while the Wolverines are 22-1, with five ranked wins and a lone 91-88 loss to Wisconsin. Arizona has some tough sledding for the remainder of the season, with five ranked matchups left in seven regular-season games. The case is the same for Michigan, which has four ranked matchups remaining in seven regular-season games. Both the Wildcats (-1100) and Wolverines (-1000) are heavily favored to land 1-seeds come tournament time. Arizona last made the Final Four way back in 2001, while Michigan last made it in 2018.

The Other Two Spots: Duke (No. 4) and Houston (No. 3) are third and fourth on the board, respectively. Both have two losses on the season. The Blue Devils' two losses on the year (vs. Texas Tech, @ UNC) came by a combined four points, including a buzzer-beating loss to the Tar Heels on Feb. 7. Similarly, the Cougars have two losses on the year (vs. Tennessee, @ Texas Tech) by a combined seven points. Duke is -1000 to land a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but Houston is only -135 to earn a 1-seed. Both the Blue Devils and Cougars made the Final Four just last season.

What About UConn?: The Huskies have won two of the last three national titles (2023 and 2024), and lost to eventual national champion Florida by two in the second round of last season's NCAA Tournament. Currently, they are fourth on the oddsboard to be a 1-seed, but they are eighth on the Final Four oddsboard. UConn suffered just its second loss of the season on Feb. 6, a 9-point defeat at St. John's. Its only other loss came at home against Arizona back on Nov. 19 (71-67).