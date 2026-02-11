College Basketball
2026 Men's Final Four Odds: Arizona, Michigan Lead the Way
College Basketball

2026 Men's Final Four Odds: Arizona, Michigan Lead the Way

Updated Feb. 11, 2026 2:17 p.m. ET

The men's Final Four is less than two months away, and all the top teams have at least one loss. 

Now, things are getting interesting. 

Who is favored to be one of the last teams standing?

Let's check out the odds for the 2026 Final Four at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Feb. 11. 

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

To reach the Final Four 2026

Arizona: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Michigan: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Duke: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Houston: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Florida: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)
Kansas: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)
Illinois: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Connecticut: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Iowa State: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Purdue: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Texas Tech: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Nebraska: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
St. John's: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Arkansas: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)
Gonzaga: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)
North Carolina: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)
Michigan State: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)
Alabama: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
BYU: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Here's what to know about the Final Four oddsboard: 

The Favorite(s): Arizona (No. 1) and Michigan (No. 2), the top two teams in the country, both have a single loss on the season, after the Wildcats fell at No. 9 Kansas on Monday, 82-78. Arizona is now 23-1, with six ranked wins on the year, while the Wolverines are 22-1, with five ranked wins and a lone 91-88 loss to Wisconsin. Arizona has some tough sledding for the remainder of the season, with five ranked matchups left in seven regular-season games. The case is the same for Michigan, which has four ranked matchups remaining in seven regular-season games. Both the Wildcats (-1100) and Wolverines (-1000) are heavily favored to land 1-seeds come tournament time. Arizona last made the Final Four way back in 2001, while Michigan last made it in 2018.

The Other Two Spots: Duke (No. 4) and Houston (No. 3) are third and fourth on the board, respectively. Both have two losses on the season. The Blue Devils' two losses on the year (vs. Texas Tech, @ UNC) came by a combined four points, including a buzzer-beating loss to the Tar Heels on Feb. 7. Similarly, the Cougars have two losses on the year (vs. Tennessee, @ Texas Tech) by a combined seven points. Duke is -1000 to land a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but Houston is only -135 to earn a 1-seed. Both the Blue Devils and Cougars made the Final Four just last season.

What About UConn?: The Huskies have won two of the last three national titles (2023 and 2024), and lost to eventual national champion Florida by two in the second round of last season's NCAA Tournament. Currently, they are fourth on the oddsboard to be a 1-seed, but they are eighth on the Final Four oddsboard. UConn suffered just its second loss of the season on Feb. 6, a 9-point defeat at St. John's. Its only other loss came at home against Arizona back on Nov. 19 (71-67).

 
share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Big Ten, SEC Lead With 10 Teams Each

2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Big Ten, SEC Lead With 10 Teams Each

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes