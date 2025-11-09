National Basketball Association
2026 NBA Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Will Peterson, Dybantsa or Boozer go First?
Nov. 10, 2025

Unlike last year, there is some competition atop the NBA Draft No. 1 pick oddsboard. 

Let's check out the odds for who will be next year's first selection at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 10.

 

NBA Draft No. 1 pick odds

Darryn Peterson: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)
AJ Dybantsa: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Cameron Boozer: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Depending on who you ask, Peterson was the best player coming into college this season, while others might have said Dybantsa, and others might have said Boozer. And the No. 1 pick odds reflect that confusion, as the trio are already in a three-horse race to see who gets their name called first. 

Peterson — a 6-foot-6 point guard for Kansas — tops the board as of now, and through two games, though his Jayhawks are 1-1, he has been awesome. He's averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal, while connecting on 60% of his shots from the field and 50% of his 3s. 

Dybantsa is a 6-foot-8 do-it-all forward for BYU, and through two games — both wins for the Cougars — he's putting up 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and shooting 57% from the field. 

Lastly, Boozer is tallying 20 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the 2-0 Duke Blue Devils. Needless to say, it's going to be a long process for the NBA squad picking No. 1 next summer. 

