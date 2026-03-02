2026 College Basketball Odds: The Favorites vs. The Field

In the NCAA Tournament, overcoming the field is a title favorite's toughest task.

Favorites have been having good fortune in recent years, however. Eight of the last 10 champions have been 1-seeds, one has been a 2-seed, and one has been a 4-seed.

Will one of the top dogs continue the trend this year?

Check out the odds for a few favorites against the field this season, at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 2.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Arizona vs. The Field

Arizona: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

The Field: -750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total)

What to know: The Wildcats are 27-2 overall this season, but more impressively, Arizona is 14-2 in the Big 12, arguably the toughest conference in basketball. It has wins over Florida, UConn, Auburn, Alabama, Kansas, Houston and BYU (twice). The Big 12 is also the conference favored to win the national championship, at +160. Arizona is 13-0 in non-conference games, 9-2 against ranked opponents, and 23-2 when favored. In Mike DeCourcy's latest NCAA Tournament bracket projections, Zona is the 1-seed in the West Region.

Duke vs. The Field

Duke: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

The Field: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)

What to know: Duke is the No. 1 team in the country (27-2, 15-1), and owns arguably the biggest win of the season, a 68-63 victory over Michigan on a neutral floor. Against ranked opponents, the Blue Devils are 10-2, and as the favorite, they are 25-2. Duke, however, has struggled to consistently cover spreads this season, sitting at 17-12 against the spread (ATS) and 15-12 ATS as the favorite. One thing to note is that a neutral site, Duke is 4-1. The ACC is at +340 to win the NCAA Tournament. In Mike DeCourcy's latest NCAA Tournament bracket projections, Duke is the 1-seed in the East Region.

Michigan vs. The Field

Michigan: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

The Field: -475 (bet $10 to win $12.11 total)

What to know: Along with the Big 12, the Big Ten is considered the toughest conference in the nation, and Michigan (27-2) has dominated it. The Wolverines are 17-1 in-conference, with a lone 3-point loss to Wisconsin. In non-conference games, the Wolverines are 10-1 overall, and against ranked opponents, they are 7-1. The Big Ten is +170 to win that national title. In Mike DeCourcy's latest NCAA Tournament bracket projections, Michigan is the 1-seed in the Midwest Region.

Houston vs. The Field

Houston: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

The Field: -2500 (bet $10 to win $10.40 total)

What to know: The Cougars have not appeared themselves as of late, having lost three in a row against ranked opponents. They are now 4-5 against ranked teams. Still, they are tied for second in the Big 12, and in Mike DeCourcy's latest NCAA Tournament bracket projections, Houston is the 2-seed in the South Region.