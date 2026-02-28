Photo Essay: A Look Back at Michigan's Big Ten-Clinching Rout of Illinois

STATE FARM CENTER (Champaign, Ill.) — It had been five years since Michigan won the outright Big Ten regular-season title. It had been 20 years since Michigan and Illinois matched up as top-10 teams. And, most importantly for Dusty May's squad, it had been 2,605 days since Michigan had beaten Illinois.

On Friday night on FOX, the Wolverines played like they wouldn't stand for that for one minute longer. Michigan blitzed the Fighting Illini, 84-70, winning its 23rd game by 10 or more points this season and setting a school record with its 17th conference win.

In addition to all of that, the game also featured the first meeting of two conference player of the year candidates, Michigan senior forward Yaxel Lendeborg and Illinois freshman guard Keaton Wagler, and the return of forward Morez Johnson Jr. to his home state to play his former team.

Let’s take a look back at a drama-filled night in Champaign in photos.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Reminiscent of a scene from a sci-fi movie, Fighting Illini fans lined up outside the flying-saucer-shaped State Farm Center hours before tipoff. Unseasonably warm weather, with the temperature reaching the mid-60s in Central Illinois, brought out thousands.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Inside the arena, Illini fans didn't hold back their feelings toward ex-patriot Johnson, though the message was delivered with a Midwestern smile. The former Illinois Mr. Basketball verbally committed to the Illini early in his high school career and, as a freshman, averaged 7.0 points and 6.7 rebounds in 30 games. Then, a week after the season, he transferred to Michigan.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Apparently, the signs weren't quite enough for Illini fans to get their angst off their chest. So, 10 members of the Orange Krush student section decided to spell it out. When the paint dried, the message read: "Mirk > Morez," referring to Illinois freshman forward David Mirkovic, who replaced Johnson in the lineup.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Johnson was booed continuously from the moment he stepped onto the court, but, backed by his new teammates, he still had reason to smile pregame.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

In Johnson's absence, the spotlight has certainly found Wagler, who in a matter of months has ascended from the No. 261 overall recruit, according to 247Sports, to a potential top-10 NBA Draft pick. The 6-foot-6 guard from Shawnee, Kansas, had only two high-major offers. Now, he's the primary ball handler and playmaker for an offense that leads the nation in efficiency.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

After Wagler broke out nationally by setting the scoring record at Mackey Arena with 46 points against Purdue on Jan. 24, opponents have been focusing on him, surrounding him and bullying him. That continued on Friday, when Michigan held Wagler to eight first-half points.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

After an early Illinois lead, Johnson took over, scoring 13 points in the first half, including this thunderous dunk. "I thought Morez was, in the first half, the best player on the court," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

With Illinois down by seven at the half, the Illini turned to their rallying cry, the air raid siren, to get fans back on their feet.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

The Illinois band also did its best to pump up the crowd. That included 9-year-old Milo Neal, who plays along at all the big games. He's such a superfan that a band member made him a miniature uniform just like the one the Marching Illini wear at football games.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Lendeborg has called this year's Michigan squad "the best team ever assembled." Time will tell, but Michigan does have some impressive blowout wins this season. In addition to their 23 victories by 10 or more points, the Wolverines also have 13 wins by 20-plus points, 10 by 30-plus, seven by 40-plus and one by 50-plus. Their biggest lead on Friday was 21 points with about seven minutes remaining.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Illinois is the tallest team in the nation, but on Friday, it was the Wolverines' height and physicality that won the night. Aday Mara, Michigan's 7-foot-3, 255-pound center, stuffed the stat sheet: 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks, including this one on 6-foot-7 Illinois guard Andrej Stojakovic.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Johnson finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double, leading the charge to deliver his former team's largest loss of the season. Afterward, with teammate Lendeborg mugging it up right next to him, Johnson remained stone-faced while telling FOX Sports' Bill Raftery that he was just happy to clinch the Big Ten title. But for Johnson and the Wolverines, this was a statement game. As Illinois coach Brad Underwood said post-game: "They took the belt off and beat our behinds with it."