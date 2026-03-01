College Basketball
Ohio State Upsets No. 8 Purdue To Strengthen NCAA Tournament Case
College Basketball

Ohio State Upsets No. 8 Purdue To Strengthen NCAA Tournament Case

Updated Mar. 1, 2026 4:21 p.m. ET

John Mobley Jr. scored 21 points to lead Ohio State to an 82-74 win over No. 8 Purdue on Sunday.

A crowd that included a loud contingent of Boilermakers fans watched the Buckeyes revive their fading NCAA Tournament hopes and beat Purdue for the third time in a row.

Purdue (22-7, 12-6 Big Ten) led by as many as seven in the first half, but Ohio State (18-11, 10-8) used a 14-3 run to open up a 23-19 lead on Amare Bynum’s 3-pointer with 6:44 to go.

The Buckeyes led by five at the half despite Purdue making 8 of 14 from 3-point range, a deficit Ohio State made up at the free-throw line. The Buckeyes made 8 of 11 from the charity stripe while Purdue was 1 for 2.

Ohio State took a 16-point lead on a pair of free throws by Devin Royal with 7:41 to go in the second half.

Purdue went on a 12-2 run to get within six, but Bynum hit a 3-pointer and Royal added a put-back slam to stop the bleeding and put the Buckeyes back up 11.

The Boilermakers got to within six again with 31 seconds left, but Bruce Thornton made a pair of free throws to give the hosts some breathing room.

Thornton finished with 20 points while Bynum added 14 points and Royal finished with 12.

Braden Smith scored 20 to lead Purdue while Fletcher Loyer added 15.

Trey Kaufman-Renn had 19 points and was Purdue’s main offensive weapon in the second half as the Boilermakers went cold from the outside. They were 3 for 15 from beyond the arc in the second half, including one by Loyer just before the buzzer after OSU fans had started to celebrate.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Seed Projections: Illinois, Florida Move Up; Gonzaga Stumbles

2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Seed Projections: Illinois, Florida Move Up; Gonzaga Stumbles

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes