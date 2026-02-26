Meet Zuby Ejiofor: 5 Things To Know About the St John's Forward

Meet Zuby Ejiofor, the St. John's forward with a nonstop motor.

The men's college basketball season is ramping up with high-stakes games every night and the NCAA Tournament just around the corner. In those key regular-season games, March Madness stars introduce themselves to the nation with magical moments and Cinderella runs. We're teaching you about them before they become national heroes.

Ahead of No. 15 St John's facing Villanova on Saturday night (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), let us help you get to know Ejiofor:

1. Player Build

At 6-foot-9, Ejiofor is smaller than most players who guard him, but he makes up for that disparity with his physicality and agile post moves.

Dylan Darling steals and finds Zuby Ejiofor for STRONG fastbreak dunk, extending St. John's lead over Creighton

2. Preseason Pressure

Ejiofor was unanimously voted as the 2025-26 Big East Men's Basketball Preseason Player of the Year. He has certainly lived up to the hype, averaging 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 blocks per game thus far.

3. Gradual Development

Ejiofor didn't enter college basketball as an elite player. In fact, he played his freshman season at Kansas, only appearing in 5.1 minutes per game. After transferring to St. John's, he averaged just 11.2 minutes, starting one game as a sophomore. He leveled up as a junior, starting 35 of 36 games and averaging 31.8 minutes.

4. Pitino's Praise

Ejiofor has endeared himself to St. John's coach Rick Pitino because of his aggressive play and exuberant demeanor, so much so that Pitino said, "You know you're going to make me retire? Because I'm not living life without you."

5. Drought Done

Ejiofor helped St. John's end a 33-year drought without a Big East regular-season title when the Red Storm won last season. He capped that special season with a game-winning floater to lift St. John's over Marquette in the regular-season finale.