College Basketball Games of the Week: Big East Title, Big Ten Record Up for Grabs

The Big East regular-season title is up for grabs. The potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft is trying to lift his injury-riddled team. The UCLA women's basketball team can secure an undefeated Big Ten record.

The big college basketball games this weekend will impact conference standings and NCAA Tournament seeding.

There are top teams in men's and women's hoops going at it, and we're here to help you prepare for the action.

Men's Basketball

No. 3 Michigan at No. 10 Illinois (Friday, 8 p.m. ET on FOX)

Key Michigan players: Yaxel Lendeborg (Senior, Forward), Morez Johnson Jr. (Sophomore, Forward), Elliott Cadeau (Junior, Guard)

Key Illinois players: Keaton Wagler (Freshman, Guard), Andrej Stojakovic (Junior, Guard), David Mirkovic (Freshman, Forward)

Michigan's last game: 77-67 win vs. Minnesota

Illinois last game: 95-94 OT loss at UCLA

What's at stake: Michigan earned a share of the Big Ten regular-season title on Tuesday and can earn sole possession with a victory. Illinois ranks second place in the conference, so if it can beat Michigan and win out — and the Wolverines lose out — the Illini will earn a share of hardware, too. A loss, however, could potentially drop Illinois all the way to fifth in the conference, which would mean it has to play an extra game to win the Big Ten Tournament. It would also wipe out any shot of the Illini earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. More so, Michigan was the No. 1 overall seed for March Madness before its loss to top-ranked Duke dropped it behind the Blue Devils, but a Quad 1A away win against Illinois could help the Wolverines catapult back to the top spot.

Seton Hall at No. 6 UConn (Saturday, noon ET on FS1)

Key Seton Hall players: Adam Clark (Junior, Guard), AJ Staton-McCray (Senior, Guard), Tajuan Simpkins (Junior, Guard)

Key UConn players: Solo Ball (Junior, Guard), Alex Karaban (Senior, Forward), Tarris Reed Jr. (Senior, Center)

Seton Hall's last game: 51-47 win vs. Georgetown

UConn's last game: 72-40 win vs. No. 15 St. John's

What's at stake: After its win against St. John's, UConn is tied atop the Big East standings in the loss column but needs to win out to prevent the Red Storm from winning back-to-back regular-season conference titles. The Huskies can also still earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament if they win out. The Pirates were one of the first four out in FOX Sports bracket analyst Michael DeCourcy's latest projections, but a Quad 1A road win against UConn could boost them at least one seed line.

No. 11 Virginia at No. 1 Duke (Saturday, noon ET)

Key Virginia players: Thijs De Ridder (Sophomore, Forward), Malik Thomas (Senior, Guard), Jacari White (Senior, Guard)

Key Duke players: Cameron Boozer (Freshman, Forward), Isaiah Evans (Sophomore, Guard), Patrick Ngongba (Sophomore, Center)

Virginia's last game: 90-61 win vs. North Carolina State

Duke last game: 100-56 win at Notre Dame

What's at stake: The ACC regular-season title. Duke currently has a one-game advantage over Virginia in the conference standings, so a Blue Devils win would ensure at least a share of that achievement. If Virginia wins, it controls its own destiny in earning its first share of the conference title since 2021. Duke was also projected as the No. 1 overall seed in DeCourcy's latest bracket, but could lose that with any slip up. Virginia was the top 4-seed, and could certainly jump to a 3-seed with a win.

No. 19 BYU at West Virginia (Saturday, 5:30 p.m. ET on FOX)

Key BYU players: AJ Dybansta (Freshman, Forward), Robert Wright III (Sophomore, Guard), Keba Keita (Senior, Center)

Key West Virginia players: Honor Huff (Senior, Guard), Brenan Lorient (Senior, Forward), Chance Moore (Senior, Guard)

BYU's last game: 97-84 loss vs. UCF

West Virginia's last game: 91-84 OT loss at Oklahoma State

What's at stake: West Virginia has dropped off the NCAA Tournament bubble in the wrong direction but could play spoiler against BYU, which is jockeying for seed position. The Cougars have become vulnerable to any opponent after losing senior Richie Saunders to a season-ending injury, exemplified in a blowout loss to UCF. The Cougars are fighting to stay on or above the 6-seed line to avoid a 1- or 2- seed in the Round of 32 — a loss to the Mountaineers would hurt that mission but wouldn't be too destructive, as it's still a Quad 1 game. That said, similar to how they can lose to anyone after Saunders' injury, they can also match any opponent because of the freshman Dybansta and the athleticism throughout their roster. Wherever BYU lands, it's dangerous.

Villanova at No. 15 St. John's (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET on FOX)

Key Villanova players: Tyler Perkins (Junior, Guard), Acaden Lewis (Freshman, Guard), Duke Brennan (Senior, Forward)

Key St. John's players: Zuby Ejiofor (Senior, Forward), Bryce Hopkins (Senior, Forward), Dillon Mitchell (Senior, Forward)

Villanova's last game: 82-73 win vs. Butler

St. John's last game: 72-40 loss at No. 6 UConn

What's at stake: After its loss to UConn, St. John's must win out to defend its Big East regular-season title and hope the Huskies lose once. If the Red Storm slip against Villanova, then the Wildcats are on their heals, as they're currently two games behind them in the conference standings. The Wildcats have won seven of their past eight games, but with this being one of the few Quad 1 games on the Big East schedule, Villanova has to take advantage to increase its seed line.

Women's Basketball

No. 14 Maryland at No. 8 Michigan (Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX)

Key Maryland players: Oluchi Okananwa (Junior, Guard), Yarden Garzon (Senior, Guard), Saylor Poffenbarger (Senior, Guard)

Key Michigan players: Olivia Olson (Sophomore, Guard), Syla Swords (Sophomore, Guard), Te'Yala Delfosse (Sophomore, Forward)

Maryland's last game: 79-57 win vs. Northwestern

Michigan's last game: 88-86 OT win at No. 13 Ohio State

What's at stake: Michigan is jockeying for second-place in the Big Ten standings and can clinch it with a win. A victory would also help solidify the Wolverines' case as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which would be the highest line in program history. Maryland has an outside chance at a double bye in the conference tournament and needs to win and hope Ohio State or Minnesota loses.

No. 13 Ohio State at No. 15 Michigan State (Sunday, noon ET)

Key Ohio State players: Jaloni Cambridge (Sophomore, Guard), Chance Gray (Senior, Guard), Elsa Lemmila (Sophomore, Forward)

Key Michigan State players: Grace VanSlooten (Senior, Forward), Kennedy Blair (Sophomore, Guard), Rashunda Jones (Junior, Guard)

Ohio State's last game: 88-86 OT loss vs. No. 8 Michigan

Michigan State's last game: 75-61 win at No. 22 Minnesota

What's at stake: After a recent skid, the Spartans bounced back with an impressive win against No. 22 Minnesota. The Spartans need to keep building that momentum to hit the postseason with momentum. Ohio State controls its own destiny for a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament, so after a devastating overtime loss to rival Michigan, the Buckeyes must quickly regroup.

No. 22 Minnesota at Illinois (Sunday, 2 p.m. ET)

Key Minnesota players: Tori McKinney (Sophomore, Guard), Grace Grocholski (Junior, Guard), Amaya Battle (Senior, Guard)

Key Illinois players: Berry Wallace (Sophomore, Forward), Cearah Parchment (Freshman, Forward), Gretchen Dolan (Senior, Guard)

Minnesota's last game: 75-61 loss vs No. 15 Michigan State

Illinois' last game: 82-78 loss at No. 9 Iowa

What's at stake: Minnesota might have lost its win streak, but the Golden Gophers are still hanging on for the final double bye in the Big Ten Tournament. Regardless of Sunday's result or how it fares in the conference tournament, Minnesota will break a seven-year drought without an NCAA Tournament appearance. It's just a matter of what seed the Golden Gophers will achieve. Illinois is hoping to make it two years in a row with a March Madness berth and should be safe at 32nd in the NET rankings, but a Quad 1 against Minnesota would solidify that standing.

No. 2 UCLA at USC (Sunday, 6 p.m. ET on FS1)

Key UCLA players: Kiki Rice (Senior, Guard), Lauren Betts (Senior, Center), Gabriela Jacquez (Senior, Guard)

Key USC players: Jazzy Davidson (Freshman, Guard), Kennedy Smith (Sophomore, Guard), Kara Dunn (Senior, Guard)

UCLA's last game: 80-60 win vs. Wisconsin

USC's last game: 85-82 loss at Penn State

What's at stake: This crosstown rivalry isn't as consequential as in past seasons with USC's JuJu Watkins out, but UCLA is gunning for an undefeated conference record, and the rival Trojans certainly want to spoil that. The Bruins haven't swept this season series since the 2023 season.