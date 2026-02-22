How To Bet This Week in College Hoops: St. John's-UConn, Arizona-Kansas, More

The college basketball season has just a few weeks left, and NCAA Tournament positioning matters now more than ever.

With that, let's take a look at the odds for the biggest games on the schedule this week (at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 23), as well as what to know about each matchup. And check back throughout the week, as the games draw nearer and the odds update.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

MONDAY, FEB. 23

No. 24 Louisville @ No. 18 UNC

Spread: Louisville -3.5

Moneyline: Louisville -162, UNC +136

O/U: 162.5

What to know: The Tar Heels have once been an underdog at home this season, back on Feb. 7 against Duke. However, UNC covered as a 6-point 'dog, winning by three. The Cardinals are just 2-4 against the spread (ATS) when favored on the road, and they are 2-5 against ranked opponents this season.

No. 5 Houston @ No. 14 Kansas

Spread: Houston -1.5

Moneyline: Houston -135, Kansas +114

O/U: 138.5

What to know: Houston is 4-4 against ranked opponents this season, while Kansas is 5-3. The Cougars are 4-1 overall as road favorites, while the Jayhawks are 2-1 as home underdogs. Both Kansas and Houston are coming off losses. KU is 6-0 after a loss, while Houston (on a two-game losing streak) is 2-1 after a defeat.

TUESDAY, FEB. 24

USC @ UCLA

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

What to know: UCLA has won six of the last eight in this rivalry, as the two teams enter their first matchup this season. The Bruins are 13-1 when favored at home and 15-1 at home overall.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 25

No. 15 St. John's @ No. 6 UConn

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

What to know: This is a huge matchup in Big East play. The winner could very likely win the regular-season conference title. UConn was favored by a point at St. John's on Feb. 6 and lost by nine. The Huskies have failed to cover in 11 of their last 14 games.

THURSDAY, FEB. 26

No. 13 Michigan State @ No. 8 Purdue

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

What to know: Purdue has lost four of its last nine, while the Spartans have lost three of six. The Boilermakers are 5-9 ATS as home favorites.

SATURDAY, FEB. 27

No. 11 Virginia @ No. 1 Duke

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

What to know: The Cavaliers are only a game behind the Blue Devils in the ACC standings. The two will only face off once this season, at Cameron Indoor, where the Dukies are 13-0 overall and as home favorites.

No. 14 Kansas @ No. 2 Arizona

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

What to know: The Wildcats are 14-1 at home overall and as home favorites. Their lone home loss came against Texas Tech on Feb. 14, a game in which they were favored by nine (lost by three). Kansas is 2-2 as away underdogs.

No. 16 Texas Tech @ No. 4 Iowa State

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

What to know: As favorites at home, the Cyclones are 8-6-1 ATS. They are 14-11-1 overall as favorites. The Red Raiders are just 10-11 ATS as favorites, but in conference games, they are 9-5 ATS.

No. 9 Gonzaga @ Saint Mary's

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

What to know: A long-time WCC rivalry continues this weekend. Gonzaga was an 8.5-point home favorite against the Gaels back on Jan. 31, and failed to cover, winning by eight. The Bulldogs have covered in five of their last 10 games.