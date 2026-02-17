College Basketball
Meet Nick Boyd: 5 Things To Know About the Wisconsin Guard
Meet Nick Boyd, the smooth lefty whose having a career season for Wisconsin.

The men's college basketball season is ramping up with high-stakes games every night and the NCAA Tournament just around the corner. In those key regular-season games, March Madness stars introduce themselves to the nation with magical moments and Cinderella runs. We're teaching you about them before they become national heroes.

Ahead of No. 24 Wisconsin hosting Iowa on Sunday night (4 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), let us help you get to know Boyd.

1. Player Build

Boyd is a 6-foot-3, left-handed guard with a quick trigger. He's averaging 20.3 points per game, good for fourth in the Big Ten

Wisconsin' Nick Boyd crosses defender and drains a 3 vs Michigan State

Wisconsin' Nick Boyd crosses defender and drains a 3 vs Michigan State

2. Journeyman

Boyd, 24, has been in college since 2020. His career started at FAU, where he helped the Owls reach the Final Four as a freshman. He spent a total of four years at FAU but left with two more years of eligibility because he opted to redshirt during the 2021-22 season and the 2020-21 season didn't count against his eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After graduating from FAU, Boyd played one season at San Diego State before transferring to Wisconsin. 

3. Most Improved Player

While there's no most improved player award in college basketball, Boyd would have a great case. He went from averaging 13.4 points per game at SDSU last season to 20.3 ppg at Wisconsin. The increase in production is respectable given Boyd's higher usage at a more competitive level in the Big Ten compared to the Mountain West.

4. Efficiency Uptick

As impressive as his raw scoring numbers, Boyd's also scoring at an efficient level. He's shooting 47.6% on 14.5 attempts per game. He's also shooting 81% on 5.8 free throw attempts per game. 

Nick Boyd is scoring at a career level in his senior season at Wisconsin — 20.3 points per game on 47.6% shooting. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

5. Big Game Player

Boyd has scored above his average in Wisconsin's wins against top college basketball teams. He scored 29 in the Badgers' 92-71 win against No. 15 Michigan State, 25 points in Wisconsin's victory against No. 8 Illinois, and 22 points when the Badgers became the only team to beat No. 1 Michigan earlier this season.

