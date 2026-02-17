Meet Yaxel Lendeborg: 5 Things To Know About the Michigan Forward
Meet Yaxel Lendeborg, the do-it-all wing at the center of No. 1 Michigan's dominance.
The men's college basketball season is ramping up with high-stakes games every night and the NCAA Tournament just around the corner. In those key regular-season games, March Madness stars introduce themselves to the nation with magical moments and Cinderella runs. We're teaching you about them before they become national heroes.
Ahead of No. 1 Michigan facing No. 3 Duke on Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET), let us help you get to know Lendeborg.
1. Player Build
Lendeborg is a versatile, 6-foot-9 forward. He's dangerous in transition, where he can showcase his athleticism. He's also an improved perimeter shooter, which has enabled Michigan to play three players taller than 6-foot-9 at once.
Yaxel Lendeborg dunks it with authority, No. 2 Michigan extends lead over Northwestern
2. Terrific Transfer
Lendeborg was tied with P.J. Haggerty as the top-rated transfer in the 2025 class, per 247Sports. After transferring in from UAB, he has lived up to the hype, averaging 14.4 points per game and 7.5 rebounds and helping the Wolverines to a 25-1 record.
3. Mid-Major Success
While at UAB, Lendeborg dominated the American Athletic Conference (now American Conference). He averaged a double-double in both seasons and helped the Blazers earn a 2024 NCAA Tournament bid.
4. "GOT IT" Honors
Lendeborg earned the exclusive honor of a spot on FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson's "GOT IT" team on Jan. 25 after his standout performance in Michigan's 74-62 victory over Ohio State on Jan. 23. Lendeborg finished that game with 18.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals.
Yaxel Lendeborg leads Michigan with 14.4 points per game and 7.5 rebounds. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
5. NBA Future
Lendeborg has earned praise as a first-round prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft class. Recent mock drafts have had him going as high as going in the top 15. He'd present an NBA team with a versatile wing who can guard multiple positions and score in multiple ways. He has the experience to help a franchise win — immediately.
-
Kansas Star Darryn Peterson Is 'Getting Terrible Advice' Amid Cramping Saga
UCLA Coach Mick Cronin Apologizes To Steven Jamerson For Ejection, But Says 'Brand Is Important'
College Basketball Games of the Week: Men's Hoops Final 4 Preview, More
-
2026 College Basketball Odds: Best Bets for Michigan-Duke, Iowa State-BYU
2026 College Basketball Odds: Back Dominant Wolverines to Beat Blue Devils
2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: Iowa State Surges, Michigan State Falls
-
Trey Kaufman-Renn Helps No. 7 Purdue Rout Rival Indiana, 93-64
Last Night in College Basketball: Oklahoma Wins Close, Vital SEC Showdown
Men's College Hoops Spotlight: 7 Teams That Could Earn NCAA Tournament No. 1 Seeds
-
Kansas Star Darryn Peterson Is 'Getting Terrible Advice' Amid Cramping Saga
UCLA Coach Mick Cronin Apologizes To Steven Jamerson For Ejection, But Says 'Brand Is Important'
College Basketball Games of the Week: Men's Hoops Final 4 Preview, More
-
2026 College Basketball Odds: Best Bets for Michigan-Duke, Iowa State-BYU
2026 College Basketball Odds: Back Dominant Wolverines to Beat Blue Devils
2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: Iowa State Surges, Michigan State Falls
-
Trey Kaufman-Renn Helps No. 7 Purdue Rout Rival Indiana, 93-64
Last Night in College Basketball: Oklahoma Wins Close, Vital SEC Showdown
Men's College Hoops Spotlight: 7 Teams That Could Earn NCAA Tournament No. 1 Seeds