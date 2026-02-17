Meet Yaxel Lendeborg: 5 Things To Know About the Michigan Forward

Meet Yaxel Lendeborg, the do-it-all wing at the center of No. 1 Michigan's dominance.

The men's college basketball season is ramping up with high-stakes games every night and the NCAA Tournament just around the corner. In those key regular-season games, March Madness stars introduce themselves to the nation with magical moments and Cinderella runs. We're teaching you about them before they become national heroes.

Ahead of No. 1 Michigan facing No. 3 Duke on Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET), let us help you get to know Lendeborg.

1. Player Build

Lendeborg is a versatile, 6-foot-9 forward. He's dangerous in transition, where he can showcase his athleticism. He's also an improved perimeter shooter, which has enabled Michigan to play three players taller than 6-foot-9 at once.

Yaxel Lendeborg dunks it with authority, No. 2 Michigan extends lead over Northwestern

2. Terrific Transfer

Lendeborg was tied with P.J. Haggerty as the top-rated transfer in the 2025 class, per 247Sports. After transferring in from UAB, he has lived up to the hype, averaging 14.4 points per game and 7.5 rebounds and helping the Wolverines to a 25-1 record.

3. Mid-Major Success

While at UAB, Lendeborg dominated the American Athletic Conference (now American Conference). He averaged a double-double in both seasons and helped the Blazers earn a 2024 NCAA Tournament bid.

4. "GOT IT" Honors

Lendeborg earned the exclusive honor of a spot on FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson's "GOT IT" team on Jan. 25 after his standout performance in Michigan's 74-62 victory over Ohio State on Jan. 23. Lendeborg finished that game with 18.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals.

Yaxel Lendeborg leads Michigan with 14.4 points per game and 7.5 rebounds. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

5. NBA Future

Lendeborg has earned praise as a first-round prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft class. Recent mock drafts have had him going as high as going in the top 15. He'd present an NBA team with a versatile wing who can guard multiple positions and score in multiple ways. He has the experience to help a franchise win — immediately.