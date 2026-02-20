2026 College Basketball Odds: Best Bets for Michigan-Duke, Iowa State-BYU

Saturday’s college basketball slate is fantastically fabulous.

Fantabulous, if you're feeling frisky.

No. 1 Michigan faces No. 3 Duke in the nation’s capital, No. 2 Houston hosts No. 4 Arizona, and No. 6 Iowa State travels to No. 23 BYU. In totality, 20 of America’s top 25 teams are in action on the penultimate Saturday in February.

March Madness, here we come.

Let's check out my best bets for the weekend.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

(All times ET)

Saturday

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 3 Duke (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

I don’t generally love picking the game of the weekend, but here we are. One Las Vegas oddsmaker told me he has Michigan 40 points better than an average team. Forty. That’s truly rarified air, and it speaks volumes about what Wolverines head coach Dusty May has in year two at the wheel.

Both these defenses are elite, and given the game is being played at Capital One Arena with tighter rims, I do lean Under 149. At the end of the day, I trust Michigan just a little bit more right now. It is a more complete basketball team and I’ll lay the small chalk.

That said, if Duke does lose this one, I’ll be looking to buy some Blue Devils’ national title stock at 7-1 or higher.

PICK: Michigan (-2.5) to win by more than 2.5 points

Providence @ DePaul (8 p.m., FS1)

Let’s look at Chicago. The Blue Demons are certainly building something under head coach Chris Holtmann. DePaul went 3-29 two seasons ago, 14-20 in Holtmann’s first campaign last season and are 14-12 this year.

That’s the definition of progress.

Holtmann’s bunch is much-improved defensively, and it starts with its length and size around the rim. It’s no longer easy to score at the basket on DePaul after years of revolving-door D.

I expect the Demons to win a coin-flip game in front of a really nice home crowd Saturday night.

PICK: DePaul (+1) to lose by fewer than a point or win outright

No. 6 Iowa State @ No. 23 BYU (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Life on the road is no joke in the Big XII.

Just ask Iowa State, a team that’s already slipped up at Kansas, Cincinnati and TCU in 2026. Most of us can make peace with a loss at Allen Fieldhouse, but the others are games you’re supposed to win.

BYU’s two best players are talented youngsters, and AJ Dybantsa and Robert Wright are still maturing at the college level. If they bring their A-game, though, look out.

The Cougars fought tooth and nail against Arizona twice and I expect them to give Iowa State their best shot.

PICK: BYU (+3.5) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points or win outright