College Basketball
2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: Iowa State Surges, Michigan State Falls
College Basketball

2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: Iowa State Surges, Michigan State Falls

Updated Feb. 17, 2026 5:31 p.m. ET

Welcome to February in men's college basketball, where momentum can build or break in a matter of days.

The Iowa State Cyclones are surging in Mike DeCourcy’s latest NCAA Tournament projections after a statement week that included a 70-67 win over the No. 2-ranked Houston Cougars — sealed by a 17-4 closing run — and a dominant 74-56 rout of No. 9 Kansas. Two top-10 victories in three days have elevated the Cyclones to a No. 2 seed in this week's updated bracket forecast.

Meanwhile, Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans are sliding the other direction. A 92-71 loss to unranked Wisconsin — their third defeat in four games — dropped the Spartans to the 4-line in DeCourcy's latest projections.

As the 2025-26 regular season quickly winds down, DeCourcy shares his latest NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament projections. 

EAST REGION

SOUTH REGION

MIDWEST REGION

WEST REGION

And it’s never too early to check in on the bubble.

According to DeCourcy's projections, Auburn, UCLA, Indiana and Santa Clara are the last four teams in the tournament, while New Mexico, VCU, Missouri and Virginia Tech are the first four out.

As for conference representation, the SEC and the Big Ten lead the way with 10 teams each, while the ACC and the Big 12 have eight teams in DeCourcy's latest tournament projections. The Big East and the West Coast have three teams represented, while the Mountain West has two teams.

Selection Sunday is less than one month away, and these projections will inevitably evolve. For now, DeCourcy’s latest bracket forecast offers a clear snapshot of who’s rising, who’s falling and which programs are already building the résumés they’ll need when March arrives.

share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Men's College Basketball Rankings: Purdue, Texas Tech Make Massive Jumps

Men's College Basketball Rankings: Purdue, Texas Tech Make Massive Jumps

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes