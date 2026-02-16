How To Bet This Week in College Hoops: Iowa State-Houston, Michigan-Duke, More
The college basketball season has just a few weeks left, and NCAA Tournament positioning matters now more than ever.
With that, let's take a look at the odds for the biggest games on the schedule this week (at DraftKings Sportsbook), as well as what to know about each matchup. And check back throughout the week, as the games draw nearer and the odds update.
MONDAY, FEB. 16
No. 2 Houston @ No. 6 Iowa State
Spread: Iowa State -2.5
Moneyline: Iowa State -148, Houston +124
O/U: 134.5
What to know: The Cougars, sitting at 23-2, received one first-place vote in this week's AP Poll, moving up one spot. Iowa State fell a spot to sixth. The Cyclones (22-3) are favored in this one, but they are not a covering machine in that position. ISU is 14-10-1 against the spread (ATS) overall, but as the favorite, they are 13-10-1 ATS, and as the home favorite, they are 7-6-1 ATS. Houston's lone loss on the year came in Big 12 play, on the road at Texas Tech back on Jan. 24 (90-86). The Cyclones have yet to lose at home this year.
TUESDAY, FEB. 17
Spread: Michigan -2.5
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: 153.5
What to know: Michigan (24-1) is the new No. 1 team in the country, receiving 60 first-place votes in the latest AP Poll. Its one loss this year came at home against Wisconsin back on Jan. 10 (91-88). Purdue (21-4) opened the season as the top team in the country, but already has four losses on the season — two on the road and two at home. As the away favorite this season, the Wolverines are only 2-6 against the spread. However, against ranked opponents, Michigan is 4-1 ATS against ranked opponents. As an underdog, the Boilermakers are 2-0 ATS.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 18
No. 20 Arkansas @ No. 25 Alabama
Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: TBD
What to know: So far this season, Arkansas is 4-3 overall and ATS on the road. Alabama is 9-3 overall at home, but just 4-8 ATS.
Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: TBD
What to know: BYU is 2-4 ATS against ranked opponents and as the away team this season. The Wildcats are 6-2 ATS against ranked teams, but just 6-7-1 ATS at home this year.
SATURDAY, FEB. 21
Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: TBD
What to know: Arizona is 6-1 on the road this season and 6-2 against ranked teams. However, at home, the Cougars are 13-0 overall and 8-5 ATS.
Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: TBD
What to know: Duke is 2-2 ATS in neutral site games this year, and 4-6 ATS against ranked opponents. The Wolverines are 3-1 ATS in neutral site games and 4-1 ATS against ranked opponents.
Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: TBD
What to know: All three of the Cyclones' losses have come on the road this season, and they are 4-3 ATS away from home.
