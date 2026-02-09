2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Big Ten, SEC Lead With 10 Teams Each

Which conference can claim the title of best in college basketball?

FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy’s latest NCAA Tournament projections offer a snapshot of the national picture, and the arguments for multiple conferences are fascinating.

The Big Ten and SEC feature the greatest depth, with both projected to send 10 teams to the tournament, according to DeCourcy's projections. The Big Ten backs that up with five teams ranked in the top 13 of the AP Poll, while the SEC leans on balance, already boasting nine teams with at least 16 wins as of Feb. 10.

The Big 12 and ACC make their case with top-end talent. The Big 12 is projected to place eight teams in the field and features six legitimate Final Four contenders, including four top-10 teams in Kansas, Arizona, Iowa State and Houston. Meanwhile, the ACC features blue bloods Duke and North Carolina, as well as a surging Virginia team that has won nine of its last 10 games.

As the 2025-26 regular season quickly winds down, DeCourcy shares his latest NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament projections.

EAST REGION

SOUTH REGION

MIDWEST REGION

WEST REGION

And it’s never too early to check in on the bubble.

According to DeCourcy's projections, Texas, Santa Clara, San Diego State and Virginia Tech are the last four teams in the tournament, while Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Cal and Missouri are the first four out.

As for conference representation, the Big Ten and SEC lead the way with 10 teams, while the ACC has nine teams in DeCourcy's latest tournament projections. The Big 12 has seven teams in the mix, while the Big East and West Coast have three teams each. The Mountain West conference has two teams represented in DeCourcy's projections.

Selection Sunday is just over one month away, and these projections will inevitably evolve. But for now, DeCourcy’s latest bracket forecast offers a clear snapshot of who’s rising, who’s falling, and which programs are already building the résumés they’ll need when March arrives.