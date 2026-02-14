Oklahoma's Win Over Georgia Delayed After Popcorn Machine Bursts Into Flames

Oklahoma used an 18-0 second-half run to beat Georgia on Saturday, 94-76, in a game that was delayed after a popcorn machine at a concession stand in the 50-year-old Lloyd Noble Center caught on fire.

The incident occurred during a media timeout a few minutes into the game, with Georgia leading 11-7. Things were paused for roughly five minutes before play resumed. Security cleared sections near the fire, which was put out by sprinklers. Ironically, it was also longtime OU athletic director Joe Castiglione's official last day on the job.

Tae Davis had 19 points, Nijel Pack and reserve Kuol Atak both scored 18. Davis made 7 of 10 shots and 5 of 7 free throws for the Sooners (13-12, 3-9 SEC), who beat No. 15 Vanderbilt by a point on the road last time out to end a nine-game losing streak. Pack hit 6 of 10 shots with four 3-pointers, and Atak did his damage on 6-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Reserve Dayton Forsythe scored 13.

Blue Cain scored 20 to pace the Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7), who have lost two straight and five of the past six. Marcus Millender had 16 points and Kareem Stagg scored 10.

Pack hit two 3-pointers and a jumper and Atak added another 3 in the Sooners’ 18-point run, turning a seven-point deficit into a 60-49 lead with 13:36 remaining. Atak and Pack made consecutive 3s to push the advantage to 16 and the Sooners led by double digits over the final 11:30.

Forsythe hit a 3 to put Oklahoma up 12-11 and the lead changed hands 13 times over the final 14:30 before halftime. Atak hit a 3 with three seconds left, and the Sooners trailed 43-41 at halftime. Georgia made its first nine shots and went into the break shooting 71% — 17 for 24. The Bulldogs shot 38% in the second half.

Next, Georgia is at No. 25 Kentucky on Tuesday, and Oklahoma plays at Tennessee on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.