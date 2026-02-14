Oklahoma's Win Over Georgia Delayed After Popcorn Machine Bursts Into Flames
Oklahoma used an 18-0 second-half run to beat Georgia on Saturday, 94-76, in a game that was delayed after a popcorn machine at a concession stand in the 50-year-old Lloyd Noble Center caught on fire.
The incident occurred during a media timeout a few minutes into the game, with Georgia leading 11-7. Things were paused for roughly five minutes before play resumed. Security cleared sections near the fire, which was put out by sprinklers. Ironically, it was also longtime OU athletic director Joe Castiglione's official last day on the job.
Popcorn Machine catches fire during Georgia vs. Oklahoma
Tae Davis had 19 points, Nijel Pack and reserve Kuol Atak both scored 18. Davis made 7 of 10 shots and 5 of 7 free throws for the Sooners (13-12, 3-9 SEC), who beat No. 15 Vanderbilt by a point on the road last time out to end a nine-game losing streak. Pack hit 6 of 10 shots with four 3-pointers, and Atak did his damage on 6-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Reserve Dayton Forsythe scored 13.
Blue Cain scored 20 to pace the Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7), who have lost two straight and five of the past six. Marcus Millender had 16 points and Kareem Stagg scored 10.
Pack hit two 3-pointers and a jumper and Atak added another 3 in the Sooners’ 18-point run, turning a seven-point deficit into a 60-49 lead with 13:36 remaining. Atak and Pack made consecutive 3s to push the advantage to 16 and the Sooners led by double digits over the final 11:30.
Forsythe hit a 3 to put Oklahoma up 12-11 and the lead changed hands 13 times over the final 14:30 before halftime. Atak hit a 3 with three seconds left, and the Sooners trailed 43-41 at halftime. Georgia made its first nine shots and went into the break shooting 71% — 17 for 24. The Bulldogs shot 38% in the second half.
Next, Georgia is at No. 25 Kentucky on Tuesday, and Oklahoma plays at Tennessee on Wednesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
-
Last Night in College Basketball: No. 2 Michigan Avoids Upset With Comeback
2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Big Ten, SEC Lead With 10 Teams Each
2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Purdue, Kansas Rise; Nebraska Falls
-
Last Night in College Basketball: Vanderbilt Beats Texas And is Here to Stay
2026 College Basketball Odds: Back Clemson to Bounce Back Against Duke
UNC Loses Freshman Star Caleb Wilson to Hand Fracture; Return Timetable Unclear
-
Men's College Basketball 2025-26 Undefeated Teams Tracker: Miami (OH) Rolling
Men's College Basketball Top 10, Bubble Team NET Rankings: U-M is No. 1 Once More
Get To Know a College Basketball Mid-Major: Western Athletic Conference
-
Last Night in College Basketball: No. 2 Michigan Avoids Upset With Comeback
2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Big Ten, SEC Lead With 10 Teams Each
2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Purdue, Kansas Rise; Nebraska Falls
-
Last Night in College Basketball: Vanderbilt Beats Texas And is Here to Stay
2026 College Basketball Odds: Back Clemson to Bounce Back Against Duke
UNC Loses Freshman Star Caleb Wilson to Hand Fracture; Return Timetable Unclear
-
Men's College Basketball 2025-26 Undefeated Teams Tracker: Miami (OH) Rolling
Men's College Basketball Top 10, Bubble Team NET Rankings: U-M is No. 1 Once More
Get To Know a College Basketball Mid-Major: Western Athletic Conference