College Basketball Games of the Week: Men's, Women's No. 1 Teams In Action

A non-conference showdown in Nashville. Three ranked vs. ranked matchups in women's basketball. Both No. 1 overall teams in action.

The big college basketball games this weekend will impact conference standings and NCAA Tournament seeding.

There are top teams in men's and women's hoops going at it, and we're here to help you prepare for the action.

Men's Basketball

No. 10 Michigan State at Wisconsin (Friday, 8 p.m. ET on FOX)

Key Michigan State players: Jeremy Fears Jr. (Sophomore, Guard), Jaxon Kohler (Senior, Forward) Carson Cooper (Senior, Center)

Key Wisconsin players: Nick Boyd (Senior, Guard), John Blackwell (Junior, Guard), Nolan Winter (Junior, Forward)

Michigan State's last game: 85-82 win vs. No. 8 Illinois

Wisconsin's last game: 92-90 win at No. 8 Illinois

What's at stake: Michigan State and Wisconsin are still in the fight for a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament, but both are right outside that top four. The Spartans are one game up on the Badgers in the standings. Wisconsin has already dethroned two top-10 teams in Michigan and Illinois. A win against Michigan State would solidify the Badgers' résumé. This game will be a battle of antithetical strengths, as Wisconsin ranks third in the Big Ten in offense and Michigan State is second in defense.

No. 13 Purdue at Iowa (Saturday, 5 p.m. ET on FOX)

Key Purdue players: Braden Smith (Senior, Guard), Trey Kaufman-Renn (Senior, Forward), Oscar Cluff (Senior, Center)

Key Iowa players: Bennett Stirtz (Senior, Guard), Alvaro Folgueiras (Junior, Forward), Cam Manyawu (Junior, Forward)

Purdue's last game: 80-77 win at No. 7 Nebraska

Iowa's last game: 77-70 loss at Maryland

What's at stake: This is a Quad 1 game for both teams, as Iowa ranks 21st in the NET rankings. Purdue has an outside shot at winning a Big Ten regular-season title and improved its chances after beating Nebraska. Iowa is no joke, so a road win against the Hawkeyes would bolster the Boilermakers' case for a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament. That said, Iowa sustained a disastrous Quad 3 loss to Maryland, which could bump the Hawkeyes down multiple seed lines. The Hawkeyes are susceptible to losses like that because they play at a slow pace. Beating Purdue could help correct that defeat to Maryland.

No. 15 Virginia at Ohio State (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET on FOX)

Key Michigan State players: Thijs De Ridder (Sophomore, Forward), Malik Thomas (Senior, Guard) Carson Cooper (Senior, Center)

Key Ohio State players: Bruce Thornton (Senior, Guard), John Mobley Jr. (Sophomore, Guard), Chance Mallory (Freshman, Guard)

Virginia's last game: 61-58 win at Florida State

Ohio State's last game: 89-82 win vs. USC

What's at stake: A rare ACC-Big Ten matchup in mid-February and the stakes are high. Ohio State and Virginia meet in the Nashville showdown on Saturday. Ohio State was in the first four out in FOX Sports' Mike DeCourcy's latest bracket projection. A win against Virginia would give the Buckeyes a 2-0 week against NCAA Tournament opponents and bolster their case to get on the right side of the bubble. Virginia was a 4-seed in DeCourcy's latest bracket, and the committee would value a neutral-site win against a nonconference opponent.

No. 9 Kansas at No. 5 Iowa State (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET)

Key Kansas players: Darryn Peterson (Freshman, Guard), Flory Bidunga (Sophomore, Forward), Melvin Council Jr. (Senior, Guard)

Key Ohio State players: Tamin Lipsey (Senior, Guard), Joshua Jefferson (Senior, Forward), Milan Momcilovic (Junior, Forward)

Kansas' last game: 82-78 win vs. No. 1 Arizona

Iowa State's last game: 62-55 loss at TCU

What's at stake: Kansas has already ended the perfect seasons of two teams — Arizona on Monday and Iowa State in January. The Cyclones will certainly want to avenge that defeat but have a tough task, as the Jayhawks have won eight straight despite freshman star Darryn Peterson going in and out of the lineup. DeCourcy had the Cyclones as a 2-seed and the Jayhawks a 3-seed in his latest bracket, but if Kansas sweeps the season series, it'll likely flip that seeding. After starting the season 16-0, the Cyclones have lost three of their past eight, falling to fourth in the Big 12.

No. 16 Texas Tech at No. 1 Arizona (Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Key Texas Tech players: JT Toppin (Junior, Forward), Christian Anderson (Sophomore, Guard), LeJuan Watts (Junior, Forward)

Key Arizona players: Koa Peat (Freshman, Forward), Jaden Bradley (Senior, Guard), Brayden Burries (Freshman, Guard)

Texas Tech's last game: 77-48 win vs. Colorado

Arizona's last game: 82-78 loss at No. 9 Kansas

What's at stake: Arizona's perfect season is over, and the opponents don't get easier with Texas Tech on the schedule. The Red Raiders handed Duke its first loss of the season in Madison Square Garden on Dec. 20. Despite the loss to Kansas, the Wildcats remain the No. 1 overall seed in DeCourcy's bracket and can build on that by beating Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are tied with Iowa State for the final double-bye in the Big 12. Not only would a win here help toward that, but a victory at Arizona would be the strongest win any team has this season.

Women's Basketball

No. 1 UConn at Marquette (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET on FS1)

Key UConn players: Sarah Strong (Sophomore, Forward), Azzi Fudd (Fifth-Year, Guard), KK Arnold (Junior, Guard)

Key Marquette players: Skylar Forbes (Junior, Forward), Halle Vice (Junior, Guard), Lee Volker (Senior, Guard)

UConn's last game: 95-54 win vs. Creighton

Marquette's last game: 80-74 OT loss vs. Seton Hall

What's at stake: The UConn women are seeking a 43rd consecutive win, which would create a tie with South Carolina (2023-25) for the seventh-most consecutive wins in women's college basketball history. The Huskies already defeated Marquette this season, so that achievement is likely. The Golden Eagles fell to fourth in the conference after their loss to Seton Hall.

No. 20 Maryland at No. 8 Ohio State (Saturday, 2 p.m. ET FS1)

Key Maryland players: Oluchi Okananwa (Junior, Guard), Yarden Garzon (Senior, Guard), Saylor Poffenbarger (Senior, Guard)

Key Ohio State players: Jaloni Cambridge (Sophomore, Guard), Chance Gray (Senior, Guard), Elsa Lemmila (Sophomore, Forward)

Maryland's last game: 81-62 win vs. Penn State

Ohio State's last game: 80-64 win at Oregon

What's at stake: While both teams are inside the AP Top 25 poll, Ohio State has fared much better in Big Ten play, working its way up into second, while Maryland is down in seventh. The Buckeyes were a 1-seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament and would certainly need to beat Maryland to inch back to that line. Maryland has lost five of its past seven games and needs to start building momentum against quality opponents to kick-start a tournament run.

No. 13 Michigan State at No. 7 Michigan (Sunday, 4 p.m. ET on FS1)

Key Michigan State players: Grace VanSlooten (Senior, Forward), Kennedy Blair (Sophomore, Guard), Rashunda Jones (Junior, Guard)

Key Michigan players: Olivia Olson (Sophomore, Guard), Syla Swords (Sophomore, Guard), Te'Yala Delfosse (Sophomore, Forward)

Michigan State's last game: 86-63 loss vs. No. 2 UCLA

Michigan's last game: 80-58 win at Northwestern

What's at stake: Two matchups just 14 days apart increases the animosity of this in-state rivalry. Michigan outlasted Michigan State 94-91 in overtime on Feb. 1. The Spartans have fallen to fifth in the Big Ten, while the Wolverines are half-a-game up for the second spot. A top-10 road victory would greatly bolster their résumé.

No. 19 West Virginia at No. 17 TCU (Sunday, 8 p.m. ET on FS1)

Key West Virginia players: Kierra Wheeler (Senior, Forward), Jordan Harrison (Senior, Guard), Gia Cooke (Junior, Guard)

Key TCU players: Olivia Miles (Senior, Guard), Marta Suarez (Senior, Forward), Donovyn Hunter (Junior, Guard)

West Virginia's last game: 106-56 win vs. UCF

TCU's last game: 83-67 win at No. 12 Baylor

What's at stake: The Horned Frogs' win over Baylor on Thursday tied them for second in the Big 12 with both the Bears and Texas Tech, at 10-3. West Virginia is the lone team ahead of the trio, a game up at 11-3, so a W here would vault TCU back into first in the conference after a tough stretch that saw it drop from No. 8 in the poll to No. 17. The Mountaineers, conversely, can show that they are the true power of the Big 12 by dispatching TCU, and might even get the poll ranking to reflect it with a win.

No. 21 North Carolina at No. 11 Duke (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Key North Carolina players: Nyla Harris (Senior, Forward), India Nivar (Senior, Guard), Cierra Toomey (Sophomore, Forward)

Key Duke players: Toby Fournier (Sophomore, Forward), Ashlon Jackson (Senior, Guard), Taina Mair (Senior, Guard)

North Carolina's last game: 94-42 win vs. SMU

Duke's last game: 95-36 win vs. SMU

What's at stake: A ranked-ranked matchup in the Tabacco Road Rivalry! Duke remains perfect in ACC play but is still looking to bolster its case for a top-seed in the NCAA Tournament, as the Blue Devils are 2-4 against ranked opponents. The Tar Heels, however, are 0-3 against ranked opponents, so a road win against the nation's 11th-ranked team would be their best win of the season.