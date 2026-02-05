College Basketball
Meet Jeremy Fears Jr.: 5 Things To Know About the Michigan State Guard
Published Feb. 7, 2026 3:19 p.m. ET

Meet the point guard who's an extension of Michigan State coach Tom Izzo on the court.

The men's college basketball season is ramping up with high-stakes games every night and the NCAA Tournament just around the corner. In those key regular-season games, March Madness stars introduce themselves to the nation with magical moments and Cinderella runs. We're teaching you about them before they become national heroes.

Ahead of No. 5 Illinois at No. 10 Michigan State on Saturday night (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), let us help you get to know Jeremy Fears Jr.

1. Player Build

Fears is a 6-foot-2 junior point guard. He's a rugged player who epitomizes everything Izzo wants in a point guard — fearless, tough, good decision-maker. 

Jeremy Fears Jr. scored 31 points in a loss to Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

2. Dime For Days

Fears leads the Big Ten in total assists (204) and is second to Purdue star Braden Smith in assists per game (8.9). He also has a 4-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, second among Big Ten point guards behind only Nebraska's Sam Hoiberg.

3. Controversy

Fears came under fire for seemingly committing unnecessary contact with his opponents during Michigan State's games against Michigan and Minnesota. After the rivalry game against the Wolverines, Michigan head coach Dusty May accused Fears of tripping one of his star players, forward Yaxel Lendeborg. During the game against the Golden Gophers, Fears was called for a technical foul after kicking Minnesota forward Langston Reynolds between the legs.

4. Family Ties

Fears' younger brother, Jeremiah, was the seventh overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2025 NBA Draft. He's averaging 13.3 points and 2.9 assists while starting at point guard in his rookie season with the Pelicans. Jeremiah played at Oklahoma last season. The two shared a backcourt at Joliet West High School in Illinois in 2022. 

5. Career Briefly Paused

Between his freshman and sophomore years, Fears survived a gunshot wound while in his hometown of Joilet, Illinois. He needed surgery on his thigh and didn't play another game in the 2023-24 season. He returned to the court for the start of his sophomore year.

