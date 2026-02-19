Dan Hurley: UConn’s Defense ‘A Joke’ In Loss To Unranked Creighton
Dan Hurley was displeased with UConn's effort on defense in his team's 91-84 loss to Creighton on Wednedsay.
"The defense has been a joke," Hurley said in the postgame press conference. "It was a game of just really bad individual defense. "Our defense has been so bad. We've been playing with fire. Obvioulsy, overall defense was just dreadful."
Hurley noticed a lack of effort and execution on defense from the tip as Creighton controlled the tempo and scored 45 first-half points.
"You're in trouble to start the game when you're subbing people within the first minute."
Matters were made worse when UConn's prolific freshman, Braylon Mullins, who hit a 25-foot 3-point shot to tie the game before the half missed part of the second half with an injury. Nontheless, Mullins finished with a game-high 25 points. Silas Demary Jr. had 17 points and Tarris Reed Jr. added 15.
UConn's schedule doesn't get easier as they travel to play Villanova on Saturday and host St. John's next Wednesday, the number two and three team in the Big East.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
