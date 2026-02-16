College Basketball
Men's Player of the Year Ladder: JT Toppin Moves Up, Keaton Wagler In the Mix
College Basketball

Men's Player of the Year Ladder: JT Toppin Moves Up, Keaton Wagler In the Mix

Updated Feb. 17, 2026 2:33 p.m. ET
Casey Jacobsen
Casey Jacobsen
College Basketball Studio and Game Analyst

When you drop 31 points and grab 13 rebounds in an overtime win against the No. 1-ranked team in the country, chances are you are going to make a big jump on the ladder.

That's the case for Texas Tech forward JT Toppin, who put together one of the top individual performances of the 2025-26 college basketball season up to this point. Toppin's big-time performance, coupled with an unfortunate injury to North Carolina freshman standout Caleb Wilson, led to some reshuffling in the third edition of my men's college basketball Player of the Year Ladder. 

Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson is off the list for the first time this season after missing the Jayhawks' 82-78 win over Arizona, and then producing a 10-point, zero-rebound, zero-assist showing in a loss to Iowa State. But with that comes opportunity for others, as we welcome a pair of freshman point guards to the list.

With that context in mind, here’s how this week’s men's Player of the Year Ladder shakes out.

Honorable mention: Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd, Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson, St. John's forward Zuby Ejiofor, Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz

10. Keaton Wagler, Illinois freshman guard

Keaton Wagler #23 of the Illinois Fighting Illini dribbles during the second half against Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Wagler is one of five freshmen included in this week's Player of the Year Ladder. His rise from a three-star recruit to Illinois' best player has been so fun to watch. His scoring has slowed down a bit after his memorable 46-point outing at Purdue three weeks ago, but his entire body of work has earned him a seat at this table.

9. Kingston Flemings, Houston freshman guard

Flemings probably should have been included on this list last week. He's a freshman who joined a senior-laden backcourt with Milos Uzan and Emanuel Sharp, but he has taken control of this Houston offense, which I didn’t think would be possible. He has also played himself into a top-10 pick in the NBA Draft.

8. Braden Smith, Purdue senior guard

I give point guards more credit than other positions. Smith entered this season with massive expectations, and, for the most part, he has delivered. Purdue owns the No. 3-ranked offense in the country, per KenPom, and Smith is the leader. The standout senior guard is also shooting a career-high 48% from the field.

7. Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State sophomore guard

Jeremy Fears Jr. #1 of the Michigan State Spartans looks on during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

I still haven’t come back down from his incredible performance against Illinois last week (26 points and 15 assists). Michigan State would be average at best without Fears. His scoring has surprised me most this year.

6. Darius Acuff, Arkansas freshman guard

If you haven’t watched Arkansas play this season, go on YouTube right now and catch some highlights. There you will find Acuff, the best scoring point guard in the country. He is special and he brings it every game.

5. Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan senior forward

Here comes Lendeborg down the final stretch of Big Ten play! Michigan is so talented and deep that Lendeborg can’t put up the same scoring numbers as Duke's Cameron Boozer and BYU's AJ Dybantsa, but he’s nearly as good as those guys — and he’s better defensively.  

4. Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State senior forward

When you watch Jefferson play, his athleticism doesn’t jump off the page, and he’s not nearly as big of a scorer as some of the others on this list, but he is the MVP of Iowa State on both ends of the floor.

3. JT Toppin, Texas Tech junior forward

JT Toppin #15 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders shooting during the first half against the Houston Cougars. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Toppin’s performance against Arizona’s stellar frontline was as impressive as anything he’s done all year. He had 31 points, 13 rebounds and came up big down the stretch in Texas Tech's overtime win. That performance will likely keep him in the top three of my list for the rest of the season.

2. AJ Dybantsa, BYU freshman forward

Dybantsa is averaging 29 points per game in the month of February. BYU’s team hasn’t been very good, but it’s not because Dybantsa hasn’t lived up to the hype. His teammate, Richie Saunders, tore his ACL on Saturday, which will put more on Dybantsa’s shoulders.

1. Cameron Boozer, Duke freshman forward

No one is asked to do more for their team than Boozer. He had impossible shoes to fill, following Cooper Flagg, but he has mostly filled them. Boozer is the most consistent playmaker and rebounder on this talented list of players. 

share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Men's College Basketball Rankings: Purdue, Texas Tech Make Massive Jumps

Men's College Basketball Rankings: Purdue, Texas Tech Make Massive Jumps

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes