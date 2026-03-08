A Buzzer-Beater You Have to See: Boston University Upsets Navy in Patriot League Tourney

Chance Gladden buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer, scoring 24 of his 26 points in the second half to help Boston University stun top-seeded Navy 73-72 on Sunday in the semifinals of the Patriot League Championship, ending the Midshipmen's 14-game winning streak.

Gladden's game-winner for the fourth-seeded Terriers (17-16) came after Austin Benigni drove for a go-ahead layup for the Midshipmen (26-7) with three seconds remaining.

Boston University will play No. 2 seed Lehigh in the championship game on Wednesday. Lehigh beat third-seeded Colgate 76-69 in an earlier semifinal Sunday.

Gladden shot 8 for 12 from the floor (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Terriers. Michael McNair totaled 22 points and seven rebounds, hitting 5 of 8 shots from beyond the arc. Ben Defty pitched in with 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting, adding seven rebounds.

Aidan Kehoe led the Midshipmen with 26 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Benigni contributed 17 points, six assists and three steals.

Navy swept the Terriers during the regular season and appeared primed to receive the Patriot League's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Navy was the top team on the 14-seed line in Michael DeCourcy's latest bracket projection.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.