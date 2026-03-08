College Basketball
A Buzzer-Beater You Have to See: Boston University Upsets Navy in Patriot League Tourney
College Basketball

A Buzzer-Beater You Have to See: Boston University Upsets Navy in Patriot League Tourney

Updated Mar. 8, 2026 6:07 p.m. ET

Chance Gladden buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer, scoring 24 of his 26 points in the second half to help Boston University stun top-seeded Navy 73-72 on Sunday in the semifinals of the Patriot League Championship, ending the Midshipmen's 14-game winning streak.

Gladden's game-winner for the fourth-seeded Terriers (17-16) came after Austin Benigni drove for a go-ahead layup for the Midshipmen (26-7) with three seconds remaining.

Boston University will play No. 2 seed Lehigh in the championship game on Wednesday. Lehigh beat third-seeded Colgate 76-69 in an earlier semifinal Sunday.

Gladden shot 8 for 12 from the floor (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Terriers. Michael McNair totaled 22 points and seven rebounds, hitting 5 of 8 shots from beyond the arc. Ben Defty pitched in with 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting, adding seven rebounds.

Aidan Kehoe led the Midshipmen with 26 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Benigni contributed 17 points, six assists and three steals.

Navy swept the Terriers during the regular season and appeared primed to receive the Patriot League's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Navy was the top team on the 14-seed line in Michael DeCourcy's latest bracket projection

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: Michigan State Holds Strong; Big Ten Chaos

2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: Michigan State Holds Strong; Big Ten Chaos

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes