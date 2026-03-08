2025-26 College Basketball Odds: Which Squads Will Win Conference Tourneys?

First come the conference tournaments, then comes the Big Dance.

Let's check out the odds for the major conference tournaments at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 8, as well as what to know.

Big Ten Tournament winner

ACC Tournament winner

Duke: -350 (bet $10 to win $12.86 total)

Virginia: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Louisville: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Miami: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

North Carolina: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

What to know: Duke is the No. 1 team in the country and lost once in conference play this season, a 3-point defeat at the hands of rival North Carolina. In the two teams' second matchup, Duke won by 15. In fact, after that loss, the Blue Devils won their last seven conference games by a combined 180 points — an average of 25.7 points per game.

Big 12 Tournament winner

Arizona: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Houston: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Iowa State: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Kansas: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Texas Tech: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

What to know: In a slugfest, Arizona emerged with the Big 12 regular-season title. Its two conference losses came against Kansas and Texas Tech by a combined seven points. However, it closed the season with six straight conference wins, including victories over BYU, Houston, Kansas and Iowa State. Houston finished second in the regular-season standings, but did lose its last three ranked matchups in conference play.

Big East Tournament winner

UConn: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

St. John's: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Villanova: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Seton Hall: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

What to know: An upset loss to Marquette, in its final conference game of the season, cost UConn the regular-season title. The Huskies beat the Golden Eagles by 16 earlier in the year, and were 9.5-point favorites coming into their final matchup, before losing by six. UConn and St. John's split the season series, but the Huskies did beat the Red Storm by 32 the second time around.

SEC Tournament winner

Florida: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)

Arkansas: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Alabama: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Tennessee: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Vanderbilt: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

What to know: The defending champs are rounding into form. Florida won the SEC regular-season title and has won 11 in a row by an average of 21.7 points per game. The Gators played Arkansas once this season, winning by 34.