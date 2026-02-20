College Basketball
Trey Kaufman-Renn Helps No. 7 Purdue Rout Rival Indiana, 93-64
Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 20 points and Braden Smith added 15 points and eight assists Friday night, helping No. 7 Purdue produce a historic rout over rival Indiana 93-64 to earn a split in this season's series.

The Boilermakers emphatically ended their two-game losing streak against the Hoosiers by producing their highest point total in the series since scoring 94 points in 1998. It also was their largest victory margin in the series since a 44-point shellacking in 1969.

Fletcher Loyer and Omer Mayer each scored 18 points, with Loyer going 5 of 5 from the field, making four of his 3-pointers and all four free throws in what could be the Indiana finale for Purdue's three senior starters — Kaufman-Renn, Smith and Loyer. The victory came three days after Purdue (22-5, 12-4 Big Ten) lost at home to top-ranked Michigan.

Lamar Wilkerson scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half to lead Indiana (17-10, 9-7), which lost its second straight to a top-10 team. Tayton Conerway had 12 points and seven assists, while Tucker DeVries added 11 points on a night Indiana's offense never got in sync and whose post players struggled against the Boilermakers size, all while battling foul trouble.

Purdue took control quickly, using an 11-4 spurt to take a commanding 26-14 lead. The Boilermakers extended the margin to 46-29 when Nick Dorn's half-closing 3-ponter was erased after a replay review determined the shot came after time expired.

Kaufman-Renn and Loyer opened the second half with Purdue's first three baskets to make it 54-32 with 17:41 to go, and the Hoosiers never recovered as the Boilermakers led wire to wire.

Indiana: Begins its final homestand Tuesday against Northwestern.

Purdue: Closes out a three-game homestand against No. 15 Michigan State on Thursday.

