Meet Cameron Boozer: 5 Things To Know About the Duke Forward

Meet Cameron Boozer, the Duke forward who has a case for the nation's best player.

The men's college basketball season is ramping up with high-stakes games every night and the NCAA Tournament just around the corner. In those key regular-season games, March Madness stars introduce themselves to the nation with magical moments and Cinderella runs. We're teaching you about them before they become national heroes.

Ahead of No. 1 Michigan facing No. 3 Duke on Saturday night (6:30 p.m. ET), let us help you get to know Boozer.

1. Player Build

The 6-foot-9 Boozer has few flaws in his game. He can handle the ball, initiate plays, finish at the rim and shoot from the perimeter. He plays with poise and pace and makes smart decisions. He leads Duke in both scoring (22.8 points per game) and rebounding (10.0 per game).

2. Basketball DNA

Boozer is the son of Naismith Hall of Famer Carlos Boozer, who played 13 seasons in the NBA and three seasons at Duke, where he won a national championship in 2001. He was also a member of the 2008 Redeem Team, the USA basketball team which won gold in Beijing. Additionally, Cameron Boozer's brother, Cayden, plays for Duke.

3. National Praise

Boozer is the runaway favorite for Naismith Player of the Year, at -3000 to win the award. He also topped FOX Sports Casey Jacobsen's latest player of the year rankings.

4. Conference Dominance

Boozer leads the ACC in both scoring and rebounding. He's the first player to do that since Marvin Bagley II in 2017.

5. Rankings Respect

Boozer was the No. 3 ranked prospect in the 2025 college basketball recruiting class. He's also earned praise as a top-three prospect for the 2026 NBA Draft.