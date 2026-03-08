College Basketball
2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Automatic Bids Tracker
College Basketball

2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Automatic Bids Tracker

Published Mar. 9, 2026 3:46 p.m. ET

Conference tournaments are underway, the first sign that March Madness has arrived!

Each of men's college basketball's 31 conference tournament champions earns an automatic berth to the 2026 NCAA Tournament, while the other 37 spots are awarded to at-large participants by the tournament’s selection committee.

Follow along to see which teams have locked up an auto-bid thus far, as of March 9:

This story will be updated throughout the week. Check back for updates.

share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament: Bracket, Scores, How to Watch

2026 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament: Bracket, Scores, How to Watch

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes