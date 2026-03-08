College Basketball
College Basketball
2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Automatic Bids Tracker
Published Mar. 9, 2026 3:46 p.m. ET
Conference tournaments are underway, the first sign that March Madness has arrived!
Each of men's college basketball's 31 conference tournament champions earns an automatic berth to the 2026 NCAA Tournament, while the other 37 spots are awarded to at-large participants by the tournament’s selection committee.
Follow along to see which teams have locked up an auto-bid thus far, as of March 9:
- America East:
- ACC:
- Atlantic Sun: Queens University (21-13, 13-5)
- Atlantic 10:
- Big 12:
- Big East:
- Big Sky:
- Big South: High Point (30-4, 15-1)
- Big Ten:
- Big West:
- CAA:
- Conference USA:
- Horizon League:
- Ivy League:
- MAAC:
- Mid-American:
- MEAC:
- Missouri Valley: Northern Iowa (22-12, 11-9)
- Mountain West:
- Northeast: LIU (23-10, 15-3)
- Ohio Valley: Tennessee State (23-9, 15-5)
- Patriot League:
- SEC:
- Southern:
- Southland:
- SWAC:
- Summit League: North Dakota State (27-7, 14-2)
- Sun Belt:
- WAC:
- West Coast:
This story will be updated throughout the week. Check back for updates.
