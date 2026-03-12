College Basketball
Miami (OH) Loses to UMass in MAC Quarterfinals, Ending Undefeated Season
College Basketball

Miami (OH) Loses to UMass in MAC Quarterfinals, Ending Undefeated Season

Updated Mar. 12, 2026 2:43 p.m. ET

The perfect season is over for the Miami RedHawks

After a 31-0 regular season that set Mid-American Conference records, Miami (OH) fell 87–83 to UMass in a MAC Men's Basketball Tournament quarterfinal matchup on Thursday.

While the RedHawks were up 39-37 at the half and then repeatedly extended their lead to double-digits in the second – as high as 11 points – the Minutemen stormed back, thanks in large part to a dominant showing on the offensive glass. 

UMass finished with 17 offensive rebounds in the upset win, while Miami (OH) managed just 24 total rebounds. The Minutemen scored 50 points in the second half, powered by second-chance points, and the RedHawks could not hold the lead.

The RedHawks were the first squad since Gonzaga in 2020-21 to not have a loss going into a conference tournament.

Travis Steele's team entered Thursday's matchup as the No. 1 seed in the MAC Tournament and appeared to be a mid-major lock heading into March Madness. However, that could come into question now following a loss to a UMass team that was 16-15 and ranked 204th in the NCAA Men's Basketball NET Rankings coming into the game. 

Miami (OH) sat at 54th in the NET before the defeat, though that will take a hit with the loss to the Minutemen.

Massachusetts will advance to take on the winner of 4-seeded Toledo and 5-seeded Bowling Green in the MAC semifinals on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: Florida Locked Into Final No. 1 Seed?

2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: Florida Locked Into Final No. 1 Seed?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes