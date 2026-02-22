Down 23 Points And Reeling All Week, UCLA Finds An OT Escape Against No. 10 Illinois

UCLA was having a very bad week, staggering to blowout losses on the road, where coach Mick Cronin angrily — and he later admitted wrongly — ejected one of his own players at Michigan State.

Things didn't figure to get much better with No. 10 Illinois visiting Pauley Pavilion.

And they didn't in the first half. Winners of 14 of 16, the Illini built a 23-point lead while shooting 54% from the floor and 53% from 3-point range.

"I was worried before the game," Cronin said. "I didn't like the look on their face before the game. It was almost like they had lost confidence. And we played like that early, until we forgot about it."

The Bruins roared back, with Donovan Dent hitting the winning layup with 1 second left in overtime for a 95-94 victory. Fans stormed the court to celebrate UCLA's second top-10 upset at home. The Bruins beat then-No. 4 Purdue 69-67 on Jan. 20.

"Even when we went down big, we were still connected as a team in the huddles," Dent said. "We just kept saying keep fighting."

Donovan Dent Goes Coast-to-Coast for BUZZER-BEATING Layup, UCLA Stuns No. 10 Illinois 95–94

UCLA's defense clamped down, holding the nation's top offensive team to 22% shooting in overtime and 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

"I hope it helps our confidence," Cronin said. "You would hope it sends a message to them that if you're bought in defensively we got a great chance to win."

Dent dribbled downcourt and got to the rim in 4.9 seconds, splitting two Illini players near the free throw line and making a move past one last defender for an up-and-under basket.

"I wasn’t making layups to save my life," he said. "I missed like five in a row, so for me to get down there it was amazing."

Dent had 14 points, 15 assists and no turnovers in 42 minutes.

"That’s what he’s here for," teammate Eric Dailey Jr. said.

The Bruins (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) were coming off consecutive 20-plus point defeats for the first time since the 1944-45 season.

"We got to flush ’em," Dent said.

Making it worse was Cronin's ejection of reserve Steven Jamerson II for committing what he believed was a dirty foul late in East Lansing, triggering a slew of negative publicity. He changed his mind after seeing a replay and said he apologized to Jamerson, who played 1 1/2 minutes Saturday.

"There’s a lot of negativity towards our program. Those outside forces, we can’t let them get in," Dailey said. "One thing we’ve been trying to focus on is positive words toward each other, just encouraging each other to do good. When a player has their head down, pick them up."

The Bruins have four regular-season games remaining, including No. 9 Nebraska and two against crosstown rival Southern California. Then it's off to the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.

Time is running out to get off the NCAA Tournament bubble.

"Our season’s on the line right now," Dent said. "We’re in desperation."

No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. UCLA Bruins Highlights 🏀 FOX College Hoops

Reporting by The Associated Press.