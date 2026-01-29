Men's College Basketball Preview: 5 Best Games to Watch this Weekend

The Michigan-Michigan State matchup Friday night on FOX headlines this weekend's handful of must-watch college basketball games.

Will Nebraska beat Illinois and gain ground in the Big Ten? Can BYU get back in the win column after losing a close one to Arizona earlier this week?

Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan. 30.

(All times ET)

FRIDAY

No. 3 Michigan @ No. 7 Michigan State (8 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Michigan -1.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -118 favorite to win; Michigan State -102 underdog to win

O/U: 147.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: The 19-1 Wolverines suffered their first loss of the season on Jan. 10 when they fell to Wisconsin 91-88. Since then, they've been on a tear, including a big win over No. 5 Nebraska on Jan. 27. They have a tough opponent in Michigan State, a Sparty team that's 19-2 on the season and that boasts victories over squads like Arkansas, Kentucky and North Carolina. The Spartans avoided a huge upset in their last game, getting past Rutgers 88-79 in overtime. And for what it's worth, FOX Sports betting analyst Will Hill is backing underdog Michigan State at home.

SATURDAY

No. 11 Texas Tech @ UCF (noon, ESPN2)

Point spread: Texas Tech -3.5 (Texas Tech favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise UCF covers)

Moneyline: Not available

O/U: 159.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: While the UCF Knights are not ranked, they're 16-4 on the season, with one of their biggest wins coming over Kansas on Jan. 3. Their most recent win was a thrilling 79-76 comeback victory over Arizona State. Like UCF, the Red Raiders are 16-4. However, they're ranked No. 11 in the country heading into this matchup. Some of their biggest Ws this season have been over Duke, BYU and Houston. Tech is led by JT Toppin, a player whose outstanding performances throughout the year have him in the Wooden Award conversation.

No. 13 BYU @ No. 14 Kansas (4:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Kansas -4.5 (Kansas favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise BYU covers)

Moneyline: Not available

O/U: 157.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Can BYU get back on track after losing two of its last three? Based on the odds, the Cougars might have a tough road ahead when facing Kansas this weekend. If AJ Dybantsa, who's averaging 23.6 points per contest, can come up big for BYU, the squad could get the upset over the Jayhawks — a Kansas team whose opponents'-points-allowed defense ranks 38th in the nation.

SUNDAY

No. 23 Alabama @ No. 19 Florida (1 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

O/U: N/A

What to know: This will be a heated matchup between ranked SEC opponents. Florida is one of the top rebounding teams in the country; Alabama is one of the top offensive squads. The Tide, though, have lost three of their last six, while the Gators have only lost once in their last six contests.

No. 9 Illinois @ No. 5 Nebraska (4 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

O/U: N/A

What to know: Nebraska and Illinois both enter the weekend with 9-1 records in the Big Ten. Nebraska's biggest rebounding weapon is Berke Buyuktuncel, who's averaging 6.1 boards per game. On the side of the Fighting Illini, one of their best players is Keaton Wagler, who leads Illinois in points (17.7) and assists (4.2).