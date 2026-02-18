2026 College Basketball Odds: Who Will Win Power Conferences?
Before the college hoops conference tournaments can be won, the regular season must be completed.
Let's check out the odds for the major conference regular-season winners as of Feb. 18 at DraftKings Sportsbook, as well as what to know about each regular-season race.
ACC regular-season winner
Duke: -1100 (bet $10 to win $11.91 total)
Virginia: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
What to know: The Blue Devils are 13-1 in conference play, while the Cavaliers are 10-2. If Virginia hopes to overtake Duke, it will likely need to win their lone matchup, which will take place at Cameron Indoor on Feb. 28.
Big 12 regular-season winner
Houston: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Arizona: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Iowa State: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Kansas: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
What to know: This one could go a number of ways. In conference, Houston is 11-2, Arizona is 10-2, Iowa State is 10-3 and Kansas is 9-3. In terms of the top two teams on the board, the Cougars will host Arizona on Feb. 21 and travel to Kansas on Feb. 23. In addition to that matchup with Houston, Arizona will host Kansas on Feb. 28 and travel to Iowa State on March 2.
Big East regular-season winner
UConn: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)
St. John's: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
What to know: UConn and St. John's will duke it out in this conference. The Huskies are 14-1 in conference play, while the Red Storm are 13-1. The two teams have already played once this season, back on Feb. 6 at St. John's. SJU won 81-72. They will face off again in Connecticut on Feb. 25. That one could decide the regular-season conference title. Buckle up.
Big Ten regular-season winner
Michigan: -1200 (bet $10 to win $10.83 total)
Illinois: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
What to know: This conference is Michigan's to lose. The Wolverines are 15-1 in conference play, and Illinois is second at 12-3. Michigan will travel to face the Fighting Illini on Feb. 27.
SEC regular-season winner
Florida: -1200 (bet $10 to win $10.83 total)
Arkansas: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
What to know: The defending national champions are 11-2 in conference play, followed by the Razorbacks at 9-3. Florida will host Arkansas on Feb. 28, in a game that will have major bearing on the regular-season conference race.
