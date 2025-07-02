College Basketball 2025 Wooden Award Odds: Braden Smith Favored; Dybantsa Fourth Published Jul. 3, 2025 12:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

While we are still a few months away from the start of college basketball season, it's never too early to talk about the game's stars.

The Wooden Award is an award given annually to the most outstanding men's college basketball player.

Duke's Cooper Flagg won the honor this past season, but now that he has taken his talents to the NBA , who's next?

The betting odds usually help identify the early contenders.

Let's check out the early odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 3.

2025-26 John Wooden Award odds

Braden Smith, Purdue +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

JT Toppin, Texas Tech +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

AJ Dybantsa, BYU: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Darryn Peterson, Kansas: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Darrion Williams, NC State: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Solo Ball, UConn: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Otega Oweh, Kentucky: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Donovan Dent, UCLA: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

The 2025-26 college basketball season is set to kick off in early November.

Leading the odds is Purdue's Braden Smith at +500, followed closely by Texas Tech's JT Toppin at +750.

Smith, entering his fourth season as a Boilermaker, had his best season in 2024.

The Big Ten Player of the Year compiled 567 points, 313 assists, 162 rebounds and 78 steals in his last season, becoming the only player in NCAA history to record at least 500 points, 300 assists, 150 rebounds and 75 steals in a single season.

Smith was a finalist for both the Wooden Award and the Naismith Trophy in 2024.

Behind him is Toppin, the 2024 Big 12 Player of the Year. Toppin led the Red Raiders with averages of 18.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 19 double-doubles last season. The 6-foot-9 forward also helped lead Texas Tech to the Elite Eight.

In terms of fabulous freshman on the list, BYU's AJ Dybantsa (+1200) and Kansas' Darryn Peterson (+2000) are among the top-ranked NBA prospects heading to the college ranks. Both are favored to potentially be next year's No. 1 pick.

